ALL-STAR TRANSPORTATION TEAMSTERS IN WATERBURY UNANIMOUSLY RATIFY FIRST CONTRACT

Bus Workers Secure Historic 46% Wage Increases, Access to Teamsters Pension

WATERBURY, Conn., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bus drivers and monitors at All-Star Transportation in Waterbury, represented by Teamsters Local 671, have voted unanimously to ratify their first collective bargaining agreement. The three-year inaugural contract includes reduced progression, additional paid holidays, attendance bonuses, improved health care, access to the New England Teamsters Pension Fund, and a 46 percent wage increase over the life of the agreement.

"This contract is the exact reason why workers are lining up in droves to organize with the Teamsters," said Tony Lepore, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 671. "Finally securing a fair wage, improved benefits, and the ability to retire with dignity is what we fought for – and won – in this agreement for these essential workers. In the past two years, Local 671 has successfully enrolled more workers into the New England Teamsters Pension Fund than any other local in the region and we look forward to continuing to secure industry-leading contracts like this one."

The 145 Teamsters provide student transportation for Waterbury Public Schools.

"Securing this contract was a long battle of give and take but in the end, I believe this agreement was a win-win for all," said Barry Napiello, a member of the negotiating committee. "Being a Teamster now and helping in the negotiations gave me a newfound purpose. Helping others achieve a livable wage with benefits and a pension felt great. Without the support of Teamsters Local 671, none of this would have been achievable."

Teamsters Local 671 represents workers in transportation, construction, and many other industries throughout Central Connecticut. For more information, go to Teamsters671.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (771) 241-0015

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 671

