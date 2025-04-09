Richardson Electronics Reports Third Quarter Results; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
| Unaudited
($ in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
| March 1,
2025
| March 2,
2024
| March 1,
2025
| March 2,
2024
|(Loss) income from operations
|$
|(2,743
|)
|$
|1,006
|$
|(3,094
|)
|$
|462
|Disposal of Healthcare assets
|4,916
|-
|4,916
|-
|Non-GAAP Operating Income
|$
|2,173
|$
|1,006
|$
|1,822
|$
|462
Non-GAAP Income Before Taxes: Non-GAAP Income Before Taxes is income before taxes, adjusted to exclude a one-time loss on the sale of assets of the Company's Healthcare business. The following table represents the Company's calculation of non-GAAP Income Before Taxes for the periods presented and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:
| Unaudited
($ in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
| March 1,
2025
| March 2,
2024
| March 1,
2025
| March 2,
2024
|(Loss) income before income taxes
|$
|(3,088
|)
|$
|979
|$
|(3,495
|)
|$
|296
|Disposal of Healthcare assets
|4,916
|-
|4,916
|-
|Non-GAAP Income Before Taxes
|$
|1,828
|$
|979
|$
|1,421
|$
|296
Non-GAAP Income Tax Benefit or Expense: Non-GAAP Income Tax Benefit or Expense is income tax (benefit) provision, adjusted to exclude a one-time loss on the sale of assets of the Company's Healthcare business. The following table represents the Company's calculation of non-GAAP Income Tax (Benefit) Expense for the periods presented and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:
| Unaudited
($ in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
| March 1,
2025
| March 2,
2024
| March 1,
2025
| March 2,
2024
|Income tax (benefit) provision
|$
|(1,031
|)
|$
|229
|$
|(1,277
|)
|$
|116
|Disposal of Healthcare assets
|1,278
|-
|1,278
|-
|Non-GAAP Income Tax Benefit or Expense
|$
|247
|$
|229
|$
|1
|$
|116
Non-GAAP Net Income: Non-GAAP Net Income is net (loss) income, adjusted to exclude a one-time loss on the sale of assets of the Company's Healthcare business. The following table represents the Company's calculation of non-GAAP Net Income for the periods presented and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:
| Unaudited
($ in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
| March 1,
2025
| March 2,
2024
| March 1,
2025
| March 2,
2024
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(2,057
|)
|$
|750
|$
|(2,218
|)
|$
|180
|Disposal of Healthcare assets
|3,638
|-
|3,638
|-
|Non-GAAP Net Income
|$
|1,581
|$
|750
|$
|1,420
|$
|180
Non-GAAP Earnings Per Common Share (Diluted): Non-GAAP Earnings Per Common Share (Diluted) is net (loss) income per share (diluted), adjusted to exclude a one-time loss on the sale of assets of the Company's Healthcare business. The following table represents the Company's calculation of non-GAAP Earnings Per Common Share (diluted) for the periods presented and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:
| Unaudited
($ in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
| March 1,
2025
| March 2,
2024
| March 1,
2025
| March 2,
2024
|Net (loss) income per share (diluted)
|$
|(0.15
|)
|$
|0.05
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|0.01
|Loss on sale of Healthcare assets
|0.26
|-
|0.26
|-
|Non-GAAP Earnings Per Common Share (Diluted)
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.01
EBITDA: EBITDA is net (loss) income, plus income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization expense. The following table represents the Company's calculation of EBITDA for the periods presented and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:
| Unaudited
($ in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
| March 1,
2025
| March 2,
2024
| March 1,
2025
| March 2,
2024
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(2,057
|)
|$
|750
|$
|(2,218
|)
|$
|180
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(1,031
|)
|229
|(1,277
|)
|116
|Depreciation & amortization
|978
|1,104
|3,037
|3,218
|EBITDA
|$
|(2,110
|)
|$
|2,083
|$
|(458
|)
|$
|3,514
Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and calculated in accordance with the above), adjusted to exclude a one-time loss on the sale of assets of the Company's Healthcare business. The following table represents the Company's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:
| Unaudited
($ in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
| March 1,
2025
| March 2,
2024
| March 1,
2025
| March 2,
2024
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(2,057
|)
|$
|750
|$
|(2,218
|)
|$
|180
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(1,031
|)
|229
|(1,277
|)
|116
|Depreciation & amortization
|978
|1,104
|3,037
|3,218
|EBITDA
|$
|(2,110
|)
|$
|2,083
|$
|(458
|)
|$
|3,514
|Disposal of Healthcare assets
|4,916
|-
|$
|4,916
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|2,806
|$
|2,083
|$
|4,458
|$
|3,514
Management believes the non-GAAP financial measures referenced herein provide useful information to investors in assessing the Company's financial performance because items that are not considered by the Company to be indicative of the Company's ongoing results, such as the one-time loss on the sale of assets of the Company's Healthcare business, are excluded.
Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating our financial performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods.
The non-GAAP financial measures presented herein, as determined and presented by the Company, may not be comparable to related or similarly titled measures reported by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be used as a substitute for the related GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
The Company will host a conference call and question-and-answer session on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time, to discuss its third quarter fiscal-year 2025 results.
Participants may register for the call here . While not required, it is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the event start. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. Central Time on April 11, 2025, for seven days. Registration instructions are also on our website at .
In addition, the webcast link is available here .
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release includes certain“forward-looking” statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts represent“forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Item 1A,“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on August 5, 2024, and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no responsibility to update the“forward-looking” statements in this release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
ABOUT RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD.
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, green energy products, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components including green energy solutions; tubes for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. Approximately 50% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and“engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at .
Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.
| Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Unaudited
|March 1, 2025
|June 1, 2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|36,675
|$
|24,263
|Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $240 and $323, respectively
|24,932
|24,845
|Inventories, net
|98,369
|110,149
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|3,538
|2,397
|Total current assets
|163,514
|161,654
|Non-current assets:
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|18,138
|20,681
|Intangible assets, net
|358
|1,641
|Right of use lease assets
|2,035
|2,760
|Deferred income tax assets
|5,565
|5,500
|Other non-current assets
|200
|209
|Total non-current assets
|26,296
|30,791
|Total assets
|$
|189,810
|$
|192,445
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|22,485
|$
|15,458
|Accrued liabilities
|11,268
|15,404
|Lease liabilities current
|986
|1,169
|Total current liabilities
|34,739
|32,031
|Non-current liabilities:
|Deferred income tax liabilities
|74
|90
|Lease liabilities non-current
|1,049
|1,591
|Other non-current liabilities
|1,048
|781
|Total non-current liabilities
|2,171
|2,462
|Total liabilities
|36,910
|34,493
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common stock, $0.05 par value; 12,362 and 12,254 shares issued and outstanding on March 1, 2025 and June 1, 2024, respectively
|618
|613
|Class B common stock, convertible, $0.05 par value; 2,049 shares issued and outstanding on March 1, 2025 and June 1, 2024
|102
|102
|Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, no shares issued
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in-capital
|74,113
|72,744
|Retained earnings
|79,117
|83,729
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|(1,050
|)
|764
|Total stockholders' equity
|152,900
|157,952
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|189,810
|$
|192,445
| Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
| March 1,
2025
| March 2,
2024
| March 1,
2025
| March 2,
2024
|Net sales
|$
|53,804
|$
|52,375
|$
|157,020
|$
|149,086
|Cost of sales
|37,131
|36,939
|108,595
|103,844
|Gross profit
|16,673
|15,436
|48,425
|45,242
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|14,500
|14,430
|46,607
|44,710
|(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|-
|-
|(4
|)
|70
|Loss on disposal of healthcare assets and related charges
|4,916
|-
|4,916
|-
|Operating (loss) income
|(2,743
|)
|1,006
|(3,094
|)
|462
|Other expense (income):
|Interest income
|(84
|)
|(67
|)
|(187
|)
|(224
|)
|Foreign exchange loss
|456
|101
|616
|347
|Other, net
|(27
|)
|(7
|)
|(28
|)
|43
|Total other expense
|345
|27
|401
|166
|(Loss) income before income taxes
|(3,088
|)
|979
|(3,495
|)
|296
|Income tax (benefit) provision
|(1,031
|)
|229
|(1,277
|)
|116
|Net (loss) income
|(2,057
|)
|750
|(2,218
|)
|180
|Foreign currency translation (loss) gain, net of tax
|(702
|)
|(205
|)
|(1,814
|)
|385
|Comprehensive (loss) income
|$
|(2,759
|)
|$
|545
|$
|(4,032
|)
|$
|565
|Net (loss) income per share:
|Common shares - Basic
|$
|(0.15
|)
|$
|0.05
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|0.01
|Class B common shares - Basic
|(0.13
|)
|0.05
|(0.14
|)
|0.01
|Common shares - Diluted
|(0.15
|)
|0.05
|(0.16
|)
|0.01
|Class B common shares - Diluted
|(0.13
|)
|0.05
|(0.14
|)
|0.01
|Weighted average number of shares:
|Common shares – Basic
|12,333
|12,227
|12,283
|12,208
|Class B common shares – Basic
|2,049
|2,052
|2,049
|2,052
|Common shares – Diluted
|12,333
|12,445
|12,283
|12,480
|Class B common shares – Diluted
|2,049
|2,052
|2,049
|2,052
| Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
| March 1,
2025
| March 2,
2024
| March 1,
2025
| March 2,
2024
|Operating activities:
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(2,057
|)
|$
|750
|$
|(2,218
|)
|$
|180
|Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Unrealized foreign currency loss (gain)
|456
|5
|429
|(300
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|978
|1,104
|3,037
|3,218
|Inventory provisions
|123
|173
|346
|450
|Share-based compensation expense
|320
|279
|1,226
|1,045
|(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|-
|-
|(4
|)
|70
|Deferred income taxes
|(3
|)
|(4
|)
|(82
|)
|42
|Loss on disposal of healthcare assets and related charges
|4,916
|-
|4,916
|-
|Change in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(333
|)
|(5,254
|)
|(1,470
|)
|998
|Inventories
|2,873
|3,974
|1,132
|(2,246
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(382
|)
|151
|(344
|)
|(58
|)
|Accounts payable
|2,585
|(4,072
|)
|7,249
|(5,204
|)
|Accrued liabilities
|(4,661
|)
|247
|(4,115
|)
|625
|Other
|(214
|)
|116
|376
|464
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|4,601
|(2,531
|)
|10,478
|(716
|)
|Investing activities:
|Capital expenditures
|(549
|)
|(401
|)
|(1,992
|)
|(3,057
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant & equipment
|-
|-
|7
|-
|Proceeds from disposal of Healthcare assets
|6,985
|-
|6,985
|-
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|6,436
|(401
|)
|5,000
|(3,057
|)
|Financing activities:
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|-
|-
|307
|342
|Cash dividends paid on common and Class B common stock
|(852
|)
|(844
|)
|(2,555
|)
|(2,532
|)
|Proceeds from revolving credit facility
|-
|3,744
|1,000
|3,744
|Repayment of revolving credit facility
|-
|(3,744
|)
|(1,000
|)
|(3,744
|)
|Other
|-
|-
|(159
|)
|(119
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(852
|)
|(844
|)
|(2,407
|)
|(2,309
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(145
|)
|(113
|)
|(659
|)
|(19
|)
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|10,040
|(3,889
|)
|12,412
|(6,101
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|26,635
|22,769
|24,263
|24,981
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|36,675
|$
|18,880
|$
|36,675
|$
|18,880
| Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Unaudited Net Sales and Gross Profit
For the Third Quarter and First Nine Months of Fiscal 2025 and 2024
($ in thousands)
|By Strategic Business Unit
|Net Sales
|Three Months Ended
|FY25 vs. FY24
|March 1, 2025
|March 2, 2024
|% Change
|PMT
|$
|33,216
|$
|31,163
|6.6
|%
|GES
|9,299
|11,531
|-19.4
|%
|Canvys
|9,195
|6,590
|39.5
|%
|Healthcare
|2,094
|3,091
|-32.3
|%
|Total
|$
|53,804
|$
|52,375
|2.7
|%
|Nine Months Ended
|FY25 vs. FY24
|March 1, 2025
|March 2, 2024
|% Change
|PMT
|$
|101,815
|$
|98,199
|3.7
|%
|GES
|23,359
|18,534
|26.0
|%
|Canvys
|23,684
|23,770
|-0.4
|%
|Healthcare
|8,162
|8,583
|-4.9
|%
|Total
|$
|157,020
|$
|149,086
|5.3
|%
Gross Profit
|Three Months Ended
|March 1, 2025
|% of Net Sales
|March 2, 2024
|% of Net Sales
|PMT
|$
|10,243
|30.8
|%
|$
|8,815
|28.3
|%
|GES
|3,049
|32.8
|%
|3,070
|26.6
|%
|Canvys
|3,056
|33.2
|%
|2,265
|34.4
|%
|Healthcare
|325
|15.5
|%
|1,286
|41.6
|%
|Total
|$
|16,673
|31.0
|%
|$
|15,436
|29.5
|%
|Nine Months Ended
|March 1, 2025
|% of Net Sales
|March 2, 2024
|% of Net Sales
|PMT
|$
|30,875
|30.3
|%
|$
|29,231
|29.8
|%
|GES
|7,337
|31.4
|%
|5,411
|29.2
|%
|Canvys
|7,848
|33.1
|%
|8,070
|34.0
|%
|Healthcare
|2,365
|29.0
|%
|2,530
|29.5
|%
|Total
|$
|48,425
|30.8
|%
|$
|45,242
|30.3
|%
| Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Unaudited Reconciliation Between GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
For the Third Quarter and First Nine Months of Fiscal 2025 and 2024
($ in thousands)
|NON-GAAP INCOME (LOSS)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|March 1, 2025
|March 2, 2024
|March 1, 2025
|March 2, 2024
|Operating (loss) income reconciliation
|(Loss) income from operations
|$
|(2,743
|)
|$
|1,006
|$
|(3,094
|)
|$
|462
|Loss on disposal of healthcare assets and related charges
|4,916
|-
|4,916
|-
|Non-GAAP operating income
|$
|2,173
|$
|1,006
|$
|1,822
|$
|462
|(Loss) income before income taxes reconciliation
|(Loss) income before income taxes
|$
|(3,088
|)
|$
|979
|$
|(3,495
|)
|$
|296
|Loss on disposal of healthcare assets and related charges
|4,916
|-
|4,916
|-
|Non-GAAP income before taxes
|$
|1,828
|$
|979
|$
|1,421
|$
|296
|Income tax (benefit) provision reconciliation
|Income tax (benefit) provision
|$
|(1,031
|)
|$
|229
|$
|(1,277
|)
|$
|116
|Loss on disposal of healthcare assets and related charges
|1,278
|-
|1,278
|-
|Non-GAAP income tax provision
|$
|247
|$
|229
|$
|1
|$
|116
|Net (loss) income reconciliation
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(2,057
|)
|$
|750
|$
|(2,218
|)
|$
|180
|Loss on disposal of healthcare assets and related charges
|3,638
|-
|3,638
|-
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|1,581
|$
|750
|$
|1,420
|$
|180
|Net (loss) income per share (diluted) reconciliation
|Net (loss) income per share (diluted)
|$
|(0.15
|)
|$
|0.05
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|0.01
|Loss on disposal of healthcare assets and related charges
|0.26
|-
|0.26
|-
|Non-GAAP net income per share (diluted)
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.01
|EBITDA
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|March 1, 2025
|March 2, 2024
|March 1, 2025
|March 2, 2024
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(2,057
|)
|$
|750
|$
|(2,218
|)
|$
|180
|Income tax (benefit) provision
|(1,031
|)
|229
|(1,277
|)
|116
|Depreciation & amortization
|978
|1,104
|3,037
|3,218
|EBITDA
|(2,110
|)
|2,083
|(458
|)
|3,514
|Disposal of Healthcare assets
|4,916
|-
|4,916
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|2,806
|$
|2,083
|$
|4,458
|$
|3,514
