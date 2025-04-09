Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports March 2025 Assets Under Management


2025-04-09 04:31:16
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILWAUKEE, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of March 31, 2025 totaled $162.4 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $79.2 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $83.2 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2
As of March 31, 2025 - ($ Millions)
Growth Team
Global Opportunities $ 19,249
Global Discovery 1,736
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 10,282
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 2,702
Franchise 700
Global Equity Team
Global Equity 345
Non-U.S. Growth 12,988
China Post-Venture 109
U.S. Value Team
Value Equity 4,942
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,582
Value Income 16
International Value Group
International Value 46,849
International Explorer 631
Global Special Situations 6
Global Value Team
Global Value 29,929
Select Equity 327
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team
Sustainable Emerging Markets 1,625
Credit Team
High Income 12,062
Credit Opportunities 287
Floating Rate 85
Developing World Team
Developing World 4,147
Antero Peak Group
Antero Peak 1,899
Antero Peak Hedge 222
International Small-Mid Team
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 5,353
EMsights Capital Group
Global Unconstrained 879
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 1,040
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 1,398
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $ 162,390

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $112.7 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ...
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.


