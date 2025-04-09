Argon & Co Welcomes Neal Solomon As Senior Vice President

Neal Solomon, Senior Vice President, Argon & Co

Company continues growth initiative by adding key senior position.

- Neal SolomonATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Argon & Co, a global management consultancy specializing in operations strategy and transformation, is thrilled to announce the addition of Neal Solomon as Senior Vice President. With over three decades of experience in supply chain consulting, strategic growth, and revenue acceleration, Neal will play a key role in driving Argon & Co's continued expansion and deepening its impact across industries."I am very excited to join Argon & Co during this pivotal time in the company's growth journey. I look forward to contributing to our strategic initiatives and collaborating with clients. The opportunities ahead are exciting, and I am committed to helping Argon & Co achieve new levels of success in the coming years."Neal joins after 20 years with Chainalytics (now NTT DATA), where he led sales and strategic alliances, fueling company growth and helping to expand its service offerings. Over the past twenty years, he focused on selling high-value network design solutions to Fortune 500 companies worldwide , helping organizations optimize operations, cut costs, and scale for success. His career also includes key consulting roles at Andersen Consulting and Ernst & Young, where he developed data-driven solutions to transform supply chains.“Argon & Co is in an exciting period of growth, and Neal's experience in business development and strategic partnerships is exactly what we need to accelerate our momentum,” said Simon Clarke, Managing Partner, Argon & Co.“His ability to align client needs with innovative solutions will be instrumental as we continue to expand our reach and impact.”Neal holds a Bachelor of Business from Clarkson University and a Master's in Business Logistics from Pennsylvania State University. With Neal's expertise and leadership, Argon & Co is poised to strengthen client partnerships, drive innovation, and accelerate growth.About Argon & CoArgon & Co is a global management consultancy that specializes in operations strategy and transformation. Its expertise spans supply chain planning, manufacturing, logistics, procurement, finance, and shared services, working together with clients to transform their businesses and generate real change. Its people are engaging to work with and trusted by clients to get the job done. Its people are engaging to work with and trusted by clients to get the job done. Argon & Co has 17 offices across Europe, Australasia, America, Asia and the Middle East. For more information about Argon & Co and its services, please visit argonandco. Neal can be reached at ....

