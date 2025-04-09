PRICESMART ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2025 SECOND QUARTER OPERATING RESULTS AND OPENING OF NINTH WAREHOUSE CLUB IN COSTA RICA
PRICESMART, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED-AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
February 28,
February 29,
February 28,
February 29,
Revenues:
Net merchandise sales
$ 1,334,555
$ 1,260,916
$ 2,558,414
$ 2,395,930
Export sales
3,987
8,511
13,605
18,520
Membership income
20,915
18,538
41,114
36,287
Other revenue and income
4,429
3,985
8,697
7,688
Total revenues
1,363,886
1,291,950
2,621,830
2,458,425
Operating expenses:
Cost of goods sold:
Net merchandise sales
1,126,335
1,062,685
2,156,212
2,015,413
Export sales
3,800
8,178
12,813
17,728
Selling, general and administrative:
Warehouse club and other operations
124,232
117,774
242,087
227,739
General and administrative
43,034
38,809
85,599
74,248
Pre-opening expenses
293
457
315
944
Loss on disposal of assets
922
429
1,274
522
Total operating expenses
1,298,616
1,228,332
2,498,300
2,336,594
Operating income
65,270
63,618
123,530
121,831
Other income (expense):
Interest income
2,735
3,225
4,955
6,091
Interest expense
(2,538)
(3,293)
(5,233)
(6,109)
Other expense, net
(5,306)
(7,036)
(12,162)
(9,162)
Total other expense
(5,109)
(7,104)
(12,440)
(9,180)
Income before provision for income taxes and income (loss)
of unconsolidated affiliates
60,161
56,514
111,090
112,651
Provision for income taxes
(16,384)
(17,259)
(29,880)
(35,412)
Income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates
(17)
16
(22)
79
Net income
$ 43,760
$ 39,271
$ 81,188
$ 77,318
Net income per share available for distribution:
Basic
$ 1.45
$ 1.31
$ 2.66
$ 2.54
Diluted
$ 1.45
$ 1.31
$ 2.66
$ 2.54
Shares used in per share computations:
Basic
30,063
29,920
30,041
30,095
Diluted
30,068
29,920
30,044
30,095
PRICESMART, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)
February 28,
|
|
|
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 130,363
$ 125,364
Short-term restricted cash
3,476
1,383
Short-term investments
116,933
100,165
Receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $50 as of February 28, 2025 and $52 August 31, 2024,
respectively
20,400
18,847
Merchandise inventories
549,687
528,678
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (includes $0 and $4,480 as of February 28, 2025 and
August 31, 2024, respectively, for the fair value of derivative instruments)
54,284
57,910
Total current assets
875,143
832,347
Long-term restricted cash
11,665
9,564
Property and equipment, net
954,718
936,108
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
98,253
96,415
Goodwill
43,218
43,197
Deferred tax assets
36,462
36,618
Other non-current assets (includes $1,116 and $1,482 as of February 28, 2025 and August 31, 2024,
respectively, for the fair value of derivative instruments)
66,346
61,563
Investment in unconsolidated affiliates
6,860
6,882
Total Assets
$ 2,092,665
$ 2,022,694
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
$ 15,340
$ 8,007
Accounts payable
497,732
485,961
Accrued salaries and benefits
38,258
48,263
Deferred income
43,411
38,079
Income taxes payable
4,730
6,516
Other accrued expenses and other current liabilities (includes $217 and $1,179 as of February 28,
2025 and August 31, 2024, respectively, for the fair value of derivative instruments)
57,348
50,035
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
7,314
7,370
Dividends payable
19,411
-
Long-term debt, current portion
18,261
35,917
Total current liabilities
701,805
680,148
Deferred tax liability
854
1,644
Long-term income taxes payable, net of current portion
4,719
4,762
Long-term operating lease liabilities
106,414
103,890
Long-term debt, net of current portion
88,850
94,443
Other long-term liabilities (includes $4,013 and $2,100 for the fair value of derivative instruments and
$13,424 and $12,742 for post-employment plans as of February 28, 2025 and August 31, 2024,
respectively)
17,437
14,842
Total Liabilities
920,079
899,729
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock $0.0001 par value, 45,000,000 shares authorized; 32,689,572 and 32,570,858 shares
issued and 30,756,551 and 30,635,556 shares outstanding (net of treasury shares) as of February 28,
2025 and August 31, 2024, respectively
3
3
Additional paid-in capital
519,564
514,542
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(160,640)
(164,590)
Retained earnings
932,673
890,272
Less: treasury stock at cost, 1,933,021 shares as of February 28, 2025 and 1,935,302 shares as of
August 31, 2024
(119,014)
(117,262)
Total Stockholders' Equity
1,172,586
1,122,965
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 2,092,665
$ 2,022,694
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The following tables calculate the Company's adjusted EBITDA, net merchandise sales - constant currency and comparable net merchandise sales - constant currency, all of which are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures are customary for our industry and commonly used by competitors. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be reviewed in isolation or considered as an alternative to any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the impact of certain other items, including interest income and other income (expense), net. The following is a reconciliation of our Net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(Amounts in thousands)
February 28,
February 29,
February 28,
February 29,
Net income as reported
$ 43,760
$ 39,271
$ 81,188
$ 77,318
Adjustments:
Interest expense
2,538
3,293
5,233
6,109
Provision for income taxes
16,384
17,259
29,880
35,412
Depreciation and amortization
21,767
20,491
42,629
39,985
Interest income
(2,735)
(3,225)
(4,955)
(6,091)
Other expense, net (1)
5,306
7,036
12,162
9,162
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 87,020
$ 84,125
$ 166,137
$ 161,895
Net Merchandise Sales - Constant Currency and Comparable Net Merchandise Sales – Constant Currency
As a multinational enterprise, we are exposed to changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The translation of the operations of our foreign-based entities from their local currencies into U.S. dollars is sensitive to changes in foreign currency exchange rates and can have a significant impact on our reported financial results. We believe that constant currency is a useful measure, indicating the actual growth of our operations. When we use the term "net merchandise sales - constant currency," it means that we have translated current year net merchandise sales at prior year monthly average exchanges rates. Net merchandise sales - constant currency results exclude the effects of foreign currency translation. Similarly, when we use the term "comparable net merchandise sales - constant currency," it means that we have translated current year comparable net merchandise sales at prior year monthly average exchanges rates. Comparable net merchandise sales - constant currency results exclude the effects of foreign currency translation.
Net merchandise sales growth rate on a net merchandise sales - constant currency basis is calculated as follows:
February 28, 2025
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(Amounts in thousands, except % growth)
Net
% Growth
Net
% Growth
Net merchandise sales
$ 1,334,555
5.8 %
$ 2,558,414
6.8 %
Unfavorable impact of foreign currency exchange
(14,736)
(1.2) %
(19,406)
(0.8) %
Net merchandise sales on a constant-currency basis
$ 1,349,291
7.0 %
$ 2,577,820
7.6 %
Comparable net merchandise sales growth rate on a net merchandise sales - constant currency basis is calculated as follows:
March 2, 2025
Thirteen Weeks Ended
|
% Growth
% Growth
Comparable net merchandise sales
6.7 %
6.2 %
Unfavorable impact of foreign currency exchange
(1.2) %
(0.9) %
Comparable net merchandise sales on a constant-currency basis
7.9 %
7.1 %
