Microsoft Announces Quarterly Earnings Release Date

REDMOND, Wash., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. will publish fiscal year 2025 third-quarter financial results after the close of the market on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, on the Microsoft Investor Relations website at . A live webcast of the earnings conference call will be made available at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

