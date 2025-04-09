RE/MAX Agents Lead The Industry In Productivity - Outperform Competitors 2:1 For 17Th Straight Year

Data from 2025 RealTrends Verified rankings confirm RE/MAX agents remain the most productive

DENVER, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX® agents are once again the most productive agents in the U.S., according to data in the newly released 2025 RealTrends Verified Best Brokerages rankings. RE/MAX agents outperformed competitors at participating large brokerages 2:1, averaging 11.9 transaction sides, more than double the 5.3 average of all other agents with brokerages with 500 transaction sides.1 This marks the 17th consecutive year that RE/MAX agents have outperformed competitors 2:1. RE/MAX agents also closed 68% more in sales volume among all brokerages qualifying by sales volume. They averaged $5.1M in sales volume, compared to the $3.0M average of all other agents.2

"RE/MAX agents continue to impress," said RE/MAX Holdings CEO Erik Carlson. "They are not only the most trusted3 and the most productive1 but also the most professional agents in the industry. Production levels like this are a direct result of holding themselves to higher standards and elevating the homebuying and selling experience for their clients."

RealTrends Verified Brokerage Rankings, now in its 36th year, remains the leading ranking of the top U.S. residential real estate brokerage firms by closed sides and sales volume for the prior year. Of the nearly 1,300 brokerages that qualified through their 2024 production, 300 (23%) are RE/MAX brokerages. What's more, when all of the qualifying brokerages are ranked by agent productivity – as measured by transaction sides per agent – 79 of the top 100 are RE/MAX firms.

This year's RealTrends Verified recognition also includes the Billionaire's Club, Top Movers, and Top 5 Year Movers – all of which included RE/MAX offices.



The RealTrends Verified Billionaire's Club list recognizes the top U.S. real estate brokerage firms that closed at least $1 billion in sales volume in 2024. Of the 309 qualifying brokerages, 24 are with RE/MAX. The network's top five from that list:



RE/MAX Gold, representing Gold Nation, Rancho Cordova, CA



RE/MAX Results, Eden Prairie, MN



RE/MAX Professionals, Highlands Ranch, CO



RE/MAX Alliance, Arvada, CO

RE/MAX Alliance Group, Sarasota, FL

Three RE/MAX brokerages were among the Top Movers, which highlights the 50 brokerages that grew the most in transaction sides and/or sales volume in 2024. The Top 5 Year Movers category showcases the brokerages that grew the most in transaction sides and/or volume over the last five years. Eight RE/MAX brokerages were recognized.

Carlson added, "We are dedicated to providing RE/MAX agents with tools and competitive advantages that help them secure opportunities, close sales, and earn the trust of even more homebuyers and sellers. We're constantly raising the value of affiliating with this truly great brand and network."

1Transaction sides per agent calculated by RE/MAX based on 2024 data from RealTrends Verified Brokerage Rankings, citing 2024 transaction sides for the 1,256 participating U.S. brokerages that closed 500 transaction sides, excluding 43 who did not report active licensees. RE/MAX average: 11.9. Competitors: 5.3.

2Sales volume per agent calculated by RE/MAX based on 2024 data from RealTrends Verified Brokerage Rankings, citing 2024 sales volume for the 885 participating U.S. brokerages that closed $350 million, excluding 37 who did not report active licensees. RE/MAX average: $5.1 million, Competitors: $3.0 million.

3Voted most trusted Real Estate Agency brand by American shoppers based on the BrandSpark® American Trust Study, years 2022-2025 and 2019.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX ) with more than 145,000 agents in nearly 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit . For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" rema .

