Invesco Ltd. Announces March 31, 2025 Assets Under Management
|
Total Assets Under Management
|
(in billions)
|
Total
|
ETFs & Index
|
Fundamental
|
Fundamental
|
Private
|
APAC
|
Multi-
|
Global
|
QQQ
|
March 31, 20251
|
$1,844.8
|
$490.0
|
$294.1
|
$253.8
|
$131.3
|
$121.3
|
$59.1
|
$198.0
|
$297.2
|
February 28, 2025
|
$1,888.6
|
$505.3
|
$287.8
|
$267.3
|
$132.8
|
$119.2
|
$59.8
|
$192.6
|
$323.8
|
January 31, 2025
|
$1,902.8
|
$507.3
|
$283.0
|
$274.4
|
$131.1
|
$118.6
|
$59.9
|
$200.2
|
$328.3
|
December 31, 2024
|
$1,846.0
|
$484.0
|
$281.1
|
$266.5
|
$128.5
|
$118.8
|
$58.8
|
$189.4
|
$318.9
|
1 All March numbers preliminary – subject to adjustment.
About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit .
|
|
|
|
Investor Relations Contacts:
|
Greg Ketron
|
404-724-4299
|
|
Jennifer Church
|
404-439-3428
|
Media Relations Contact:
|
Andrea Raphael
|
212-323-4202
|
|
|
Category: AUM
SOURCE Invesco Ltd.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment