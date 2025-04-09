Voodoo Brewing Co. Plano Announces Spring Event Series To Kick Off The Spring Season In Plano, TX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Plano, TX, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voodoo Brewing Co. Plano announced today the launch of a spring event series designed to kick off the spring season with local flavor, community engagement, and signature craft beer experiences. The upcoming lineup includes a tap takeover, seasonal market, and crawfish boil-all hosted at the brewery's downtown Plano location and open to the public.

“We've always believed in the power of bringing people together over great beer,” says Jennifer Dartez, owner of Voodoo Brewing Co. - Plano.“Our team is passionate about creating memorable experiences for our guests, and we're excited to continue growing and expanding our offerings to the Plano area.”

One of the best ways to experience Voodoo Brewing Co. is through our lunch specials , available Monday through Friday from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Enjoy mouthwatering dishes at unbeatable prices, making it the perfect place to take a break from your workday or enjoy a casual lunch with friends.

At Voodoo Brewing Co., we're all about bringing people together. Our taproom features a rotating selection of innovative craft beers, from bold IPAs to smooth stouts, so there's something for everyone to enjoy. In addition, we host a variety of fun events throughout the week, from trivia nights to tap takeovers, providing a lively and engaging space for our guests.

We're also excited to announce three upcoming events that are perfect for celebrating the season:



Tap Takeover by Three Wide Brewing: On April 15, 2025 , starting at 6:00 PM . Don't miss this opportunity to try some amazing brews from this outstanding brewery!

Springtime Vibe Market : Join us on April 17, 2025 , from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM for a special market event featuring local vendors, food, and art – the perfect way to kick off the spring season! Crawfish Boil : On April 18, 2025 , starting at 4:00 PM , we're hosting a delicious Crawfish Boil ! Come out for great food, cold drinks, and a good time with friends.

Voodoo Brewing Co. - Plano is located at 1001 14th Street, Suite 500, Plano, TX 75074. For more information on upcoming events and new releases, follow Voodoo Brewing Co. on social media or visit their website at plano.voodoobrewery.com.



Jennifer Dartez

Owner, Voodoo Brewing Co. - Plano

Plano, TX

281-685-0015

About Voodoo Brewing Co. - Plano

Welcome to Voodoo Brewing Co. in Plano, TX. At our pub, you'll experience the same passion and dedication to brewing great beer that has made us a recognized brand. Our menu features a wide range of craft beers and pub fare, each made with the highest quality ingredients and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

