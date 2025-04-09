Binah Capital Group’S David Shane Recognized Among Top 5 Wealth Management Cfos By Wealth Solutions Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Binah Capital Group, Inc. ("Binah" or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: BCG; BCGWW), a leading financial services enterprise that owns and operates a network of industry-leading firms empowering independent financial advisors, proudly announces that its Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), David Shane, has been named one of the Top 5 Wealth Management CFOs by Wealth Solutions Report in their annual "CFO 5" list. This prestigious recognition highlights CFOs who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic vision in the financial services industry.

The recognition highlighted Mr. Shane's impressive three-decade career in financial services across both senior advisory and operational roles, including his comprehensive experience with broker-dealers, RIA firms and asset managers. Throughout his career as a CFO, Mr. Shane has spearheaded financial strategy, complex transaction structuring and capital raising within both public and private markets for major financial services enterprises. Most recently, Mr. Shane has been instrumental in overseeing Binah's financial operations and driving the Company's growth and early success through its first year as a public company.

"David's extensive and multi-faceted experience and strategic insight have been invaluable to Binah's evolution," said Craig Gould, CEO of Binah Capital Group. "His ability to balance rigorous financial management with forward-thinking leadership leaves us well-positioned to create significant value for our shareholders as we continue to execute on our long-term growth strategy.”

Mr. Shane expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, "I'm honored to be included among such distinguished peers. This acknowledgment reflects the collective efforts of our dedicated team at Binah. Looking ahead, we remain laser focused in executing our long-term growth strategies and strengthening our position as a leader in the wealth management industry.”

The full article detailing the "CFO 5" list is available on the Wealth Solutions Report website here .

About Binah Capital Group

Binah Capital Group is a financial services enterprise that owns and operates a network of industry-leading firms that empower independent financial advisors. As a national broker-dealer aggregator, Binah specializes in delivering value through its innovative hybrid-friendly model, making it an optimal platform for RIAs navigating today's complex financial landscape. Binah's portfolio companies are built to help advisors run, manage, and execute commission-based business seamlessly while providing best in class resources to support their advisory practice. We don't just offer tools-we cultivate partnerships. Binah Capital Group stands alongside RIAs as a trusted ally, delivering the structure, flexibility, and cutting-edge solutions they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive marketplace. For more, please visit:

