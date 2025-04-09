403
Major Shareholder Notification
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Copenhagen Airports A/S ("CPH") hereby announces, that it has today received the attached major shareholder notification from Arbejdsmarkedets Tillægspension (”ATP”) in accordance with section 38(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act.
COPENHAGEN AIRPORTS A/S
P.O. Box 74
Lufthavnsboulevarden 6
DK-2770 Kastrup
Contact:
Lars Nørby Johansen
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Telephone: +45 32313231
E-mail: ...
CVR no. 14 70 72 04
Attachment
-
02. Major shareholder notification (EN) (ATP) 090425
