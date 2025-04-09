Mediaalpha To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On April 30, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Event to be Webcast Live on the MediaAlpha Investor Relations Website

LOS ANGELES, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX), today announced that it will release first quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

A live webcast of the call will be available on MediaAlpha's Investor Relations website at . To register for the webcast, click here .

Participants may also dial in, toll-free at (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963, with conference ID 9885411.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available following the call at .

About MediaAlpha

We believe we are the insurance industry's leading programmatic customer acquisition platform. With more than 1,200 active partners, excluding our agent partners, we connect insurance carriers with online shoppers and generated nearly 119 million Consumer Referrals in 2024. Our programmatic advertising technology powered $1.5 billion in spend for 2024 on brand, comparison, and metasearch sites across property & casualty insurance, health insurance, life insurance, and other industries. For more information, please visit .

