WEYCO Group, Inc. First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milwaukee, WI, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEYCO Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WEYS), a global marketer of footwear, plans to announce first quarter 2025 financial results after the close on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Additionally, Thomas W. Florsheim, Jr., Chairman and CEO, will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results in more detail.

To participate in the call, please dial 1-888-596-4144 or 1-646-968-2525, using passcode 6441034# at least fifteen minutes before the start of the call. There is no pre-registration link for the call this quarter.

A replay will be available for one year beginning about two hours after the completion of the call at the following webcast link: . Alternatively, the replay will be available by visiting the investor relations section of Weyco Group's website at .

Weyco Group, Inc. designs and markets quality and innovative footwear principally for men, but also for women and children, under a portfolio of well-recognized brand names including: Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Forsake. The Company's products can be found in leading footwear, department, and specialty stores, as well as on e-commerce websites worldwide. Weyco Group also operates Florsheim concept stores in the United States and Australia, as well as in a variety of international markets.

CONTACT: Investor Relations Contact Judy Anderson (414) 908-1833 ...