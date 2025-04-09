WEYCO Group, Inc. First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call
To participate in the call, please dial 1-888-596-4144 or 1-646-968-2525, using passcode 6441034# at least fifteen minutes before the start of the call. There is no pre-registration link for the call this quarter.
A replay will be available for one year beginning about two hours after the completion of the call at the following webcast link: . Alternatively, the replay will be available by visiting the investor relations section of Weyco Group's website at .
Weyco Group, Inc. designs and markets quality and innovative footwear principally for men, but also for women and children, under a portfolio of well-recognized brand names including: Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Forsake. The Company's products can be found in leading footwear, department, and specialty stores, as well as on e-commerce websites worldwide. Weyco Group also operates Florsheim concept stores in the United States and Australia, as well as in a variety of international markets.CONTACT: Investor Relations Contact Judy Anderson (414) 908-1833 ...
