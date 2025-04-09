Casella Waste Systems, Inc. To Host Conference Call On Its First Quarter 2025 Results And To Present At An Upcoming Investor Event

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RUTLAND, Vt., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, will release its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025, after the market closes on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Individuals interested in participating in the call should register by clicking here to obtain dial in and passcode details.

The call will also be webcast; to listen, participants should visit the company's website at and follow the appropriate link to the webcast. A replay of the call will be available on the company's website and accessible using the same link.

The company also announced today that the company's management will be presenting at the following investor conference:

Stifel Investor Summit at Waste Expo

Monday, May 5, 2025



For further information, contact Brian Butler, VP of Investor Relations, at (802) 855-4070 or visit the company's website at .