Armada Hoffler To Report First Quarter Earnings On May 7Th

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) will report its earnings for the quarter ending March 31, 2024 at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. At 8:30 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, May 8, 2025, senior management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss earnings and other information.

To listen to the call, dial (+1) 800 549 8228 (toll-free dial-in number) or (+1) 646 564 2877 (toll dial-in number). The conference ID is 90496. The conference call will also be available through the investors page of the Company's website, ArmadaHoffler.com .

A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call through Sunday, June 7, 2025. This replay may be accessed by dialing (+1) 888 660 6264 (toll-free dial-in number) or (+1) 646 517 3975 (toll dial-in number) and providing passcode 90496#. A replay of the webcast will also be available for 30 days beginning approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality multifamily, office, and retail properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. The Company also provides general construction and development services to third-party clients, in addition to developing and building properties to be placed in their stabilized portfolio. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, Armada Hoffler has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information visit

