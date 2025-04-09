Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
To Listen to the Live or Replay of the Webcast:
Click on the webcast link under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at
For analysts that are participating in the Conference Call:
Please dial in at least fifteen minutes prior to start time to ensure a timely connection.
Domestic: (888) 506-0062
International: (973) 528-0011
Participant Access Code: 217290
To Listen to the Replay Telephonically:
Domestic: (877) 481-4010
International: (919) 882-2331
Replay Passcode: 52310
The playback can be accessed through May 13, 2025.
About Piedmont Office Realty Trust
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in the Sunbelt. Its approximately $5 billion, predominantly unencumbered portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 16 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Moody's (Baa3) and Fitch (BBB-). Piedmont is a 2024 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence. For more information, see .
Research Analysts/ Institutional Investors Contact:
770-418-8592
...
Shareholder Services/Transfer Agent Services Contact:
Computershare, Inc.
866-354-3485
...
Legal Disclaimer:
