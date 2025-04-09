Plexus Sets Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date
|What:
| Plexus Fiscal 2025 Q2 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
|When:
| Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
|Where:
| Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast at the investor relations section of the Plexus website, . Participants can also join utilizing the links below:
Webcast link:
|Replay:
|The webcast will be archived on the Plexus website and will be available as on-demand for 12 months
About Plexus Corp.
Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. We are a team of over 20,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing and Sustaining Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout a product's lifecycle. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at
