Gemini Welcomes Former Willkie IP Partners

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Gemini Law LLP Welcomes Former Willkie IP Partners Michael W. Johnson and Heather M. Schneider, Strengthening Patent Litigation Practice

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gemini Law, a leading provider of life sciences IP litigation and strategy, today announced the appointment of former Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP partners Michael W. Johnson and Heather M. Schneider as partners effective April 1 and April 7, respectively.Michael and Heather bring a wealth of trial experience to the Gemini team, having previously worked as partners at Willkie with a focus on patent litigation, counseling, and IP strategy. Michael was ranked among the leading practitioners in New York in Chambers USA 2024 in its Intellectual Property: Patent category and was recognized by IAM Patent 1000 as a top patent litigator in 2023 and 2024. Heather was also recognized by IAM Patent 1000 for patent litigation in 2024.Michael and Heather have represented major life sciences companies in the district courts, PTAB, and appellate process, and will play a crucial role in growing Gemini's patent litigation expertise for small-molecule and biosimilar drugs. They also have extensive experience working on IP strategy, opinion, and deal work, including diligence for complex patent portfolios.“I am excited about joining Gemini to grow the Hatch-Waxman and BPCIA litigation practice. The Gemini business model allows us to provide world-class service while charging highly competitive rates for complex litigation,” said Michael.Heather added,“given Gemini's innovative pricing model, we'll be able to work as our client's trusted advisor at every step of the product lifecycle, from inception to commercialization, opinion work to appeals.”“Michael and Heather have been tremendously successful first-chair litigators at Willkie, where they led some of the most complex biopharma and biotech patent litigations in the industry. Adding their talent to our rapidly growing and deeply experienced Gemini team will allow us to significantly expand our capacity to serve our broad portfolio of international biotech, biopharma and med-tech clients,” said Robert Cerwinski, Managing Partner at Gemini.About Gemini Law LLP:Gemini is a new kind of life sciences law firm , providing a full range of IP services at a sensible cost. Our lawyers are among the most experienced and successful in the industry, having held leadership positions at prominent law firms, in-house legal departments, and the Patent Office. Gemini has helped manufacturers of biologics, small-molecule drugs, bulk chemicals, medical devices and advanced materials around the world navigate IP barriers to access the U.S. market, all at a very sensible cost.###

