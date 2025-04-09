Call To Enter: Nominations For Polyai's 3Rd Annual CX 100 Are Open To Innovators

PolyAI award program shines spotlight on standout companies raising the bar for exceptional customer service

NEW YORK and LONDON, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyAI , a global leader in voice AI agents for superhuman customer experiences, has announced the launch of its annual CX 100 awards program, now entering its third year. As with the previous two cohorts, the program aims to recognize and celebrate 100 individuals who have made a significant impact in the field of customer experience and/or contact center management.

Nominations are now open for the 3rd annual CX 100 awards, seeking leaders across industries who are dedicated to prioritizing customers and delivering exceptional experiences. This program recognizes CX and contact center changemakers who embody customer-centricity, empowerment, and transformational change. PolyAI champions the power of customer-led initiatives that focus on deeply understanding and surpassing customer expectations, driving both loyalty and sustainable business growth.

Last year's CX 100 winners set a high standard for industry leadership by being bold and innovative while customer expectations continued to rise. As leaders in customer service, they showed an unwavering commitment to improving customer satisfaction and optimizing contact center operations. Previously recognized thought leaders hailed from companies like Marriott, American Airlines, Hopper, FedEx, Disney, Louis Vuitton and more.

Key details for PolyAI's CX 100:



Deadline for nominations: April 30th, 2025

Cost: Free to enter; multiple nominations welcome. Criteria: Individuals who have showcased exceptional leadership, innovation and a commitment to customer-centric values in the field of customer experience and contact center management.

To determine the CX 100 award winners, PolyAI will assess nominees based on their impact in three key areas: creating exceptional customer journeys, driving a customer-first approach throughout their organizations, and leveraging technology and processes to enable superior service delivery. The leaders who have made the most transformative impact on customer experience and contact center management will be announced to this year's CX 100 cohort on May 14th, 2025.

For more information about the 2025 CX 100 selection process and to submit nominations, please visit .

SOURCE PolyAI

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED