Seattle/King County Clinic Returns For 10Th Year Providing Free Healthcare Services To 3,000+ Individuals In Need

- Julia Colson, Project Executive of the Seattle/King County ClinicSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Seattle/King County Clinic Returns for 10th Year – Providing Free Healthcare Services to 3,000+ Individuals in NeedAnnual four-day event to provide essential medical, dental & vision care at no cost.Seattle/King County Clinic will return to Seattle Center from April 24-27, marking its 10th year of providing free dental, vision, and medical services to those who struggle to access or afford healthcare. The Clinic is open to all people in need and provides comprehensive services on a first-come, first-served basis. No identification or proof of insurance, income, or immigration status is required to receive care.Each year, the Clinic transforms multiple Seattle Center facilities into a large-scale healthcare operation, staffed by over 3,000 licensed healthcare professionals and non-clinical volunteers who donate their time and expertise. Services include dental fillings and extractions, eye exams, prescription eyeglasses, primary care, behavioral health, immunizations, laboratory tests, mammograms, ultrasounds, X-rays, social work, and more.“This Clinic is a testament to the power of community,” said Julia Colson, Project Executive.“In a time when so many people face barriers to healthcare, we come together to not only provide essential services but to treat each person with dignity and respect. Our goal is to help people return to their daily lives healthier and more secure in their well-being.”Since its inception in 2014, Seattle/King County Clinic has provided care to more than 30,000 patients, saving them over $26 million in out-of-pocket costs. Patients hail from over 186 zip codes and use 50 primary languages – the Clinic provides interpreters to ensure all patients receive high-quality, culturally informed care. Patients come from all walks of life and include families, elders, veterans, immigrants, refugees, and other wage earners struggling with the high cost of living.“As a child, I spent time at public clinics getting medical care. This clinic is entirely different. People there treat you like a human, not a number. They want to talk to you, get to know you, share a laugh,” said Linda Lee, a Seattle/King County Clinic volunteer.“It is a lifeline for so many people, not just for the excellent healthcare provided but for that feeling of warmth and human connection. It's a full-circle experience for me.”The Clinic, open to all in need, provides comprehensive services on a first come, first served basis, offering free dental, vision, and medical care from April 24-27, 2025.Individuals who plan to attend the Clinic need to know:.Patients are treated on a first come, first served basis. No advance registration or appointments are available..Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center (2nd Ave North & Lenny Wilkens Way) serves as the ticket distribution area..Free admission tickets are handed out beginning at 5:30 a.m. each day. Tickets are limited..Patients do not need to show documentation of any kind to receive care..Patients do not need to be residents of Seattle or King County to receive care..All onsite services are provided free of charge..Interpretation services are available..Patients cannot receive both dental and vision care on the same day but may return on another day to get a ticket and pursue additional services.Seattle/King County Clinic is made possible through thousands of volunteer hours and generous financial and in-kind contributions. Donations can be made at seattlecenter/donations .###About Seattle/King County ClinicSeattle/King County Clinic, a project led by Seattle Center and Seattle Center Foundation, is the largest community-driven health clinic of its kind in the United States. The four-day clinic unites healthcare organizations, civic agencies, nonprofits, businesses, and thousands of volunteers to deliver free dental, vision, medical, and social services to individuals who face barriers accessing and affording essential health services.About Clinic PartnersSeveral organizations collaborate to produce Seattle/King County Clinic and contribute needed resources and expertise. For more information, see Seattle/King County Clinic Partners .

