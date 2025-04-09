Gordon Huether Named U.S. Top Public Art Artist By Codaworx National Report, The Power Of Public Art

Huether at his Napa, CA, studio

Second edition of CODAworx' comprehensive research cites Top 50 US Art Stars, led by Napa, CA-based Huether

- Gordon HuetherNAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CODAworx, the hub of the public art economy, released today its annual comprehensive research report including naming Napa, CA-based Gordon Huether the nation's leading public art artist.In the just-released 2024 edition of 'The Power of Public Art ', CODAworx compiled responses to industry wide surveys and data collected from its project library to name Gordon Huether as #1 of its Top 50 Public Art Stars.“It's so gratifying to be recognized in CODAworx' research, and to draw attention to the tremendous role of art in the private sector, the public sector and in everyone's daily life,” said Huether.“Our approach to all commissions is to understand very deeply the project goals, and then to design something specific to the objectives and to the site so that the artwork resonates for years if not generations to come. Working with clients gives me the honor and joy of helping to inspire the spirit of humanity by bringing beauty and meaning into the world through art.”The CODAworx report also provides broad research demonstrating the U.S.' enduring, growing commitment to the arts in contrast to economic and political headwinds. CODAworx' survey of thousands of artists and its research of industry data revealed that funding of public art commissions and installations around the world hit a record-topping $4.58 billion in 2024, up four percent from the $4.40 billion reported the prior year. Its comprehensive research also revealed new trends in the types and styles of art that American artists are creating across all 50 states and around the world. U.S.“The growing 'spend' and valuation of public art encompasses a global perspective, demonstrating the universal recognition of how it enriches the cultural fabric of all societies,” said Toni Sikes, CEO of Madison, WI-based CODAworx.“We are also thrilled to be able to highlight the exceptional public art created each year, including that of our Top 50 Public Art Stars like Gordon Huether.”The 2025 Power of Public Art report includes research from responses to a survey conducted with the help of respected firm ThinkLab and data from the CODAworx Project Library, compiled by data analytics firm DataChat. CODAworx's Project Library holds information on almost 10,000 public art projects and sculptures and is one of the most comprehensive sources of industry data of its kind.CODAworx's publication that includes its Top 50 Art Stars compilation is available for purchase at .About Gordon Huether StudioGordon Huether is a Napa, CA-based artist specializing in large-scale, site-specific permanent art installations. With hundreds of projects across a decades-long career, Huether's most complex commission to date is the seven architecturally integrated installations for the Salt Lake City International Airport, completing in stages from 2015 to 2025. For more information, visit us at .

