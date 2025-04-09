Bill Townsend Joins Environ Energy As Chief Revenue Officer, Brings 25+ Years Of Energy Expertise To Drive Growth

Environ Energy Logo

Seasoned executive will drive growth, expand market presence, and enhance suite of energy procurement, engineering, and sustainability solutions.

- Chris Sternberg, CEONY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Environ Energy , a leader in sustainable energy solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bill Townsend as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Townsend, a seasoned energy executive with over 25 years of industry experience, will be instrumental in driving Environ's growth, expanding its market presence, and enhancing its suite of energy procurement, engineering, and sustainability-focused solutions.“We are thrilled to welcome Bill to the Environ team,” said Chris Sternberg, CEO of Environ.“His proven track record in launching innovative products and scaling successful businesses aligns perfectly with our mission. As we continue to expand and enhance our offerings, Bill's strategic expertise in sales, marketing, and product alignment will be invaluable in accelerating our impact and client engagement.”Townsend's extensive career includes founding and leading energy market intelligence firms such as FriedWire, Ansergy and Live Power, where he developed innovative gas and power solutions for traders. He has also held key leadership roles at S&P Global, bringing deep expertise in energy analytics, business development, and revenue growth. His experience positions him perfectly to lead Environ's revenue strategy into its next phase of expansion.“I'm incredibly excited to join Environ at such a pivotal time for the industry,” said Townsend.“As companies transition to cleaner energy, they rely on us to navigate complex regulations, optimize their sustainability strategies, and achieve their decarbonization goals. I look forward to helping our clients turn these challenges into profitable opportunities.”In his new role, Townsend will focus on expanding Environ's market reach, strengthening client relationships, and leveraging data-driven strategies to drive sustainable growth.About EnvironEnviron Energy has been at the forefront of energy management and sustainability solutions since 1995, guiding clients toward advancement in energy-efficient buildings, clean energy buying, energy resilience, and regulatory compliance. With a portfolio of over $2B in energy contracts, 100M square feet of commercial, industrial, and retail square feet under management, and over $100M in client savings, Environ serves some of the largest institutions and government agencies across industries including healthcare, manufacturing, education, real estate, finance, and more.

