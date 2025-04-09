CMMC Certified Assessor (CCA) Training By Ecfirst, An Authorized Training Provider

Advance Your Cybersecurity Career and Lead CMMC Assessments with CMMC

WAUKEE, IA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ecfirst , a premier AI, cyber defense, and compliance education provider, is excited to announce its upcoming CMMC Certified Assessor (CCA) Training, delivered virtually from June 17–20, 2025.This intensive, four-day instructor-led course equips professionals with the advanced knowledge and practical skills necessary to conduct official Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 assessments. As the demand for certified CMMC assessors continues to rise across the Defense Industrial Base (DIB), ecfirst's training packed with scenarios and situations, provides insight for performing readiness and assessments.Who Should Attend.Certified CMMC Professionals (CCPs) ready to take the next step.Cybersecurity consultants and assessment professionals.Professionals supporting federal contractors handling Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).Compliance professionals.IT professionalsTraining Highlights.In-depth coverage of CMMC Level 2 assessment requirements.Guidance on preparing for and performing assessments as a certified CCA.Real-world scenarios, case studies, and assessor insights.Live instruction from ecfirst's expert faculty.Preparation for the CMMC-AB CCA Exam.Certificate of Completion“The CMMC ecosystem provides opportunities for professionals for both readiness and assessments towards certification for Organizations Seeking Certification (OSC),” said Ali Pabrai, CEO of ecfirst.“As CMMC adoption accelerates, those with the CCA credential will play a pivotal role in protecting national security across the DIB.”Seats are limited – secure your spot and prepare to lead with authority in the CMMC ecosystem.For more information and to register, visit: Register Here for CCAAbout ecfirstFounded in 1999, ecfirst is a leading provider of AI, cyber defense, and compliance services across the United States and globally. ecfirst delivers end-to-end services in the areas of HITRUST, CMMC (Certification Training, Readiness and Assessment, HIPAA, NIST, Privacy, Pen tests, and AI (ISO 42001 and NIST AI RMF). With ecfirst, you, the client, always have complete flexibility with our fixed-fee services across our On-Demand Consulting and the customized Managed Compliance Services Program. Complimentary with every engagement comes the ecfirst experience of delivering thousands of assessments, ensuring you receive deep industry insight as well as best practices implemented.ecfirst is a HITRUST Authorized External Assessor, a CMMC Authorized C3PAO, APP, ATP, and RPO, and has established industry-leading credentials in training, including CHP, CSCS, CCSA, and the latest aiCRP programs. More information is at and .

