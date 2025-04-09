CMMC Certified Professional (CCP) Training At CEIC West 2025, Las Vegas

CCP Program Examines the CMMC Ecosystem, Readiness, Assessment and Certification

WAUKEE, IA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ecfirst an end-to-end provider in the CMMC ecosystem, is confirmed to deliver the CMMC Certified Professional (CCP) training at the CEIC West conference in Las Vegas. The CCP certification training is a part of CEIC West 2025 and will be delivered in person on May 19–20 and the final two days virtually on May 27–28.This dynamic, four-day training is tailored for professionals seeking a foundational understanding of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) framework. It describes the essential steps to prepare for the CCP certification exam. Designed with the defense industrial base (DIB) in mind, it is ideal for consultants, IT leaders, and contractors who work with Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).What Participants Will Gain:.Deep insight into the CMMC framework, assessment process, and certification path.Foundational knowledge to pursue the CMMC Certified Professional (CCP) credential.Live and virtual instruction from one or more Lead CCAs.Real-world scenarios for deeper knowledge about the CMMC ecosystem.Certificate of Completion and practice quizzes for the CCP exam“The CCP credential is the stepping stone for professionals to enter the CMMC ecosystem for Assessment opportunities,” said Ali Pabrai, CEO of ecfirst.“With the ecfirst CCP Academy platform, students get access to all relevant source content, quizzes of various types, flashcards, and a lot more.”Secure your spot now and step forward as a CMMC leader in your organization.For more information and to register, visit CEIC West Pre-Conference Registration .About ecfirstFounded in 1999, ecfirst is a leading provider of AI, cyber defense, and compliance services across the United States and globally. ecfirst delivers end-to-end services in the areas of HITRUST, CMMC (Certification Training, Readiness and Assessment, HIPAA, NIST, Privacy, Pen tests, and AI (ISO 42001 and NIST AI RMF). With ecfirst, you, the client, always have complete flexibility with our fixed-fee services across our On-Demand Consulting and the customized Managed Compliance Services Program. Complimentary with every engagement comes the ecfirst experience of delivering thousands of assessments, ensuring you receive deep industry insight as well as best practices implemented.ecfirst is a HITRUST Authorized External Assessor, a CMMC Authorized C3PAO, APP, ATP, and RPO, and has established industry-leading credentials in training, including CHP, CSCS, CCSA, and the latest aiCRP programs. More information is at and .

