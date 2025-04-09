CRED Iq Client Announces Data-Driven AI Solution For Multifamily Deal Analysis

CRED iQ - a commercial real estate data, analytics, and valuation platform that delivers property- and loan-level insights for CRE professionals. (PRNewsfoto/CRED iQ)

Ease Capital is Redefining Multifamily Underwriting and Deal Decisioning with AI and Best-in-Class Data Partner CRED iQ

PHILADELPHIA and NEW YORK, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ease Capital is revolutionizing multifamily underwriting by integrating artificial intelligence with proprietary market intelligence and industry-leading data partners including CRED iQ. This cutting-edge approach is designed to enhance underwriting precision, streamline decision-making, and deliver faster, more optimized investment terms for their broker, investor, and multifamily property sponsor clients.

Through its collaboration with CRED iQ, Ease Capital leverages extensive datasets-detailed property, loan, financial, and sales comparables-to surpass conventional industry standards. By combining our AI-driven deal analysis with proprietary data models, our lending professionals can provide faster, data-backed loan terms that enhance execution certainty and boost investor confidence.

"Ease Capital is redefining multifamily finance by harnessing the power of data and the transformative potential of AI. Through our strategic integration with industry-leading data providers like CRED iQ, we're delivering unparalleled value to our clients. For institutional investors, we streamline capital deployment and improve the speed & quality of underwriting. For brokers and owners, we ensure transaction certainty in today's volatile market. We believe data and AI will transform the way loans are sourced, underwritten and asset managed across real estate credit," said Memo Sanchez, Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer at Ease Capital.

Mike Haas, CEO at CRED iQ, added, "Partnering with Ease Capital is a very exciting milestone for us because we are finally able to unlock the power of data-driven underwriting in the multifamily lender space. Together, we can pave the way for further innovation as private lenders continue to take market share from banks. CRED iQ's data solutions combined with Ease's best in class end-to-end loan operating platform is a giant step towards the evolution of multifamily investment decision-making."

