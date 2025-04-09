Morrison Foerster Continues Strategic Expansion Of Its Global Private Equity M&A Team With Arrival Of PE Leader James Lee In New York

NEW YORK, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Morrison Foerster , a leading global law firm, is pleased to announce the arrival of James Lee as a partner in the Private Equity Group, based in the New York office. Lee brings over two decades of experience representing private equity funds and their portfolio companies, in a wide range of complex domestic and cross-border transactions. Lee's arrival underscores the firm's continued strategic investment in its global private equity and M&A capabilities in recent years. Notably, he is the eighth partner to join the firm's private equity practice in the last three years.

"Investing in our global private equity team is a key priority for us and continues to be a tremendously successful growth strategy for the firm. We couldn't be more excited to welcome James to MoFo," said Eric McCrath , chair of Morrison Foerster.

Patrick Huard , global co-chair of Morrison Foerster's Private Equity Group, added: "James's bi-coastal private equity and M&A practice and strong client relationships continue our accelerated growth trajectory. James's presence expands the bench depth of our market-leading private equity team in New York and builds upon our deep expertise in multiple core industry sectors."

Lee comes to MoFo from another leading international law firm, where he built a strong middle-market private equity practice. His transactional experience includes mergers and acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, corporate carveouts, growth equity investments, continuation funds, recapitalizations, and other sophisticated transactions for clients in a number of industries, including technology, industrials, aerospace and defense, and healthcare. Additionally, Lee advises senior executives, senior advisors, boards of directors, and private equity funds on corporate governance matters, portfolio company operations and management, and executive compensation arrangements and separations.

"MoFo is one of the most sophisticated, interdisciplinary law firms in the world," said Lee. "I was drawn to their strong culture and their deep commitment to growing middle market private equity, and I look forward to adding my industry and legal expertise to the firm's already stellar platform. In particular, I am excited to tap into the firm's dynamic global footprint and leverage its top-tier tech practice to support my clients in New York, Los Angeles, and around the globe."

SOURCE Morrison Foerster

