Bigge Crane And Rigging Co. Celebrates Milestone At Bauma 2025 With Fifth-Generation Involvement And Liebherr Crane Acquisition

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Today marks a very special day for me and for Bigge's history," said Weston Settlemier, Chief Executive Officer of Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. "It's my 55th birthday, and I'm proud to be attending Bauma for the 30th year in a row. Even more meaningful, I'm here with my oldest son, Hunter-the fifth generation to join our family business."

The newly acquired cranes will soon join Bigge's industry-leading Perfect Fleet® in Northern California, raising the bar in service, performance, and reliability. Designed to meet the demands of modern lifting projects, these Liebherr machines are a strategic investment in quality and customer service.

"Bigge has partnered with Liebherr for over 20 years," added Settlemier. "Like us, they are a family-owned company, and we share a common philosophy: world-class teams, innovation, investment, and quality. This latest investment reflects our ongoing commitment to bringing the very best to our most valued customers."

Bigge's Perfect Fleet represents the most modern, efficient, and meticulously maintained crane fleet in the industry. With this latest expansion, Bigge continues its mission to provide best-in-class lifting solutions nationwide, backed by over a century of expertise and a forward-looking commitment to the future.

About Bigge

Since 1916, Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. has been the premier provider of best-in-class cranes. Bigge offers crane rentals, cranes for sale, crane parts, and specialized heavy lift equipment to customers across America. With headquarters in California and Texas, Bigge operates a strategic network of over 20 service locations nationwide, allowing them to provide logistical and field support throughout the United States. Bigge actively buys and sells new and quality used cranes and maintains a rental fleet of more than 1,800 assets. Safety, teamwork, results, innovation, and passion are central to Bigge's core values. Bigge continues to lead the crane industry into the 21st century with generations of combined experience in the crane and rigging industry.

