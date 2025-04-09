REPUBLIC CAPITAL GROUP ADVISES CONSTELLATION WEALTH ADVISORS ON THE DIVESTUTURE OF ITS PROFESSIONAL ATHLETE BUSINESS
"Republic's expertise, counsel, and process generated an outcome that exceeded all our expectations." James Taylor, CFOPost thi
James Taylor , Constellation's CFO, said: "We were looking for a strategic advisor who understood the unique assignment of bringing our professional sports business to the market. Republic embraced the opportunity, representing our interests well. They identified strategic partners to enable Constellation's sports advisors and their clients to thrive in an athlete-focused firm. Republic's expertise, counsel, and process generated an outcome that exceeded all our expectations."
"Vic Esclamado and the Republic team were invaluable partners in making our transition a success. The sports analogy would be that he was our agent. Agents that only think of themselves look to maximize a transaction while the ones that think about their clients look to optimize. There is a big difference. Republic found the optimal partner for Tim and me in MAI Capital / MAI Sports, and our clients will be well served as a result," said Jon Hayes, now a Senior Wealth Advisor and Managing Director at MAI.
About Republic Capital Group: Republic Capital Group , led by CEO and Founder John Langston , specializes in providing investment banking services to the RIA, asset and wealth management communities and their clients. We partner with firms that are at the leading edge of M&A activity and are active participants in the transformation of the industry.
