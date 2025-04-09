E.F. Hutton Returns: Wall Street Investment Firm Announces A Relaunch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The firm's leadership has already advised on over $750 million in private credit deals, reinforcing its commitment to strategic financing and diversified investment solutions.

NEW YORK, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E.F. Hutton & Co. is proud to announce its relaunch, focused on the firm's renewed vision including enhanced service offerings and dynamic leadership. In addition, the firm is planning to focus its efforts on the private credit market while continuing to bolster its reputation as a leader in public equity capital markets.

E.F. Hutton, a brokerage firm originally established in 1904 and once an iconic name on Wall Street, is being revived by Chief Executive Officer Joseph T. Rallo . In doing so, expanding its global expertise in executing complex financial transactions by broadening its offerings in private credit in these main sectors: consumer, defense, diverse industrials, healthcare, real estate and technology.

This expansion complements the firm's existing strategic advisory services with enhanced capabilities in private placements, structured debt solutions, and bespoke capital financing. E.F. Hutton has already advised on over $750 million in private credit transactions, including landmark deals in the defense sector, further demonstrating its ability to connect issuers with institutional capital.

The firm's extensive global network and deep industry relationships enable its clients to achieve their strategic and financial goals by providing tailored financing solutions that address complex capital needs. E.F. Hutton leverages its expertise in capital markets, private placements, and structured credit to offer clients innovative financial strategies, including direct lending, mezzanine financing, and hybrid capital structures. The executive team has a strong track record of facilitating private credit transactions. The firm will continue to serve as a trusted partner for institutional investors and corporate issuers seeking efficient and strategic funding solutions.

Joseph T. Rallo brings nearly two decades of experience to the firm successfully closing over 500 transactions totaling $60 billion in proceeds. His expertise spans a wide range of both public and private transactions, including: equity capital markets, private placements, fixed income, structured products, M&A, financial advisory, debt capital markets, leveraged finance, restructuring & recapitalization, asset-backed finance, financial sponsor coverage, and hedging & risk management. He has held key leadership roles at preeminent Wall Street firms in New York and San Francisco.

“This is a pivotal moment for the firm to revive the E.F. Hutton name on Wall Street,” said Chief Executive Officer Joseph T. Rallo. “My team is known for their dominance in public equity capital markets, primarily IPOs and SPAC IPOs, and we are looking forward to building on this momentum as we expand our offerings.”

As the President of E.F. Hutton, Duncan B. Swanston brings over 20 years of experience in investment banking and capital markets, generating over $22 billion in proceeds from over 500 transactions with extensive experience in a diverse range of financial transactions including fixed income and M&A. Throughout his career, Duncan has played a pivotal role in structuring complex debt instruments, guiding companies through the private credit landscape, and facilitating large-scale financing solutions tailored to the evolving needs of issuers and investors alike.

“The name E.F. Hutton carries with it a long history of advising clients through the execution of complex financial transactions with the backing of our global partnerships and long-held industry relationships,” said President Duncan B. Swanston. “As we embark on this next chapter for our firm, I look forward to our continued expansion into private credit, as well as future plans to expand into consumer banking and insurance.”

E.F. Hutton & Co. is a broker-dealer headquartered in New York, NY that provides advisory and financing solutions to a variety of clients including corporates, sponsors, and public-private partnerships. The Executive Team at E.F. Hutton & Co. has a proven track record of providing unwavering strategic advice to clients across the globe, including the US, Asia, Europe, UAE, and Latin America.

