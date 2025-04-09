Dr. Galina Sheds Light On The Hidden Link Between PCOS And Hair Loss-And The Natural Approach To Healing

Dr. Galina ND

Dr. Galina highlights the overlooked link between PCOS and hair loss, offering a natural, root-cause approach to restore balance and confidence.

- Dr. Galina Mironova, NDCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS ) is one of the most common hormonal disorders affecting women of reproductive age, yet many continue to struggle with a lesser-known symptom that can deeply affect confidence and well-being: hair loss.Dr. Galina , a board-certified Naturopathic Doctor and recognized expert in women's hormonal health, is bringing renewed attention to the connection between PCOS and hair thinning-offering a naturopathic path to healing that addresses the root cause, not just the symptoms.“Many women with PCOS are shocked when they begin experiencing hair thinning or shedding, especially at the crown or temples,” says Dr. Galina.“This is often due to elevated androgen levels-a hallmark of PCOS-which can trigger a pattern of hair loss known as androgenic alopecia.”Unlike conventional treatments that often rely on hormone-suppressing medications, Dr. Galina's approach blends evidence-based naturopathic care with a deep understanding of hormonal physiology. Her individualized treatment plans include herbal medicine, targeted nutrition, lifestyle strategies, and functional lab testing, all designed to rebalance the endocrine system naturally.According to Dr. Galina, successfully addressing PCOS-related hair loss involves:- Reducing insulin resistance- Supporting liver detox pathways- Calming systemic inflammation- Naturally regulating androgensHer patients often report more than just improvement in hair health-they experience better sleep, more energy, reduced sugar cravings, regular menstrual cycles, and an overall improved quality of life.“Hair loss is a signal-not just a cosmetic issue,” says Dr. Galina.“When we treat PCOS at the root, we see widespread, whole-body improvements.”As part of her mission to educate both patients and practitioners, Dr. Galina also contributes to clinical research and thought leadership. She recently published an article in NDNR (Naturopathic Doctor News & Review) titled“Breaking the Cycle: Understanding PCOS-Related Skin Manifestations”, where she explores how androgen imbalances impact not only hair, but also skin health-another often-overlooked piece of the PCOS puzzle.With her unique blend of clinical insight and compassionate care, Dr. Galina is helping women feel seen, supported, and empowered in their healing journey.About Dr. GalinaDr. Galina is a licensed naturopathic doctor specializing in PCOS, hormonal health, fertility, and women's wellness. She combines the art and science of natural medicine to help women achieve lasting balance, vitality, and resilience. In addition to her clinical work, she contributes to professional publications, including NDNR, where she most recently authored“Breaking the Cycle: Understanding PCOS-Related Skin Manifestations.”

Dr. Galina Mironova

Board Certified Naturopathic Doctor

+1 224-300-4886

email us here

