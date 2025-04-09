403
Tariff Storm: U.S. And China Battle For Economic Supremacy
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China's government imposed a 50% tariff hike on U.S. imports on April 9, 2025, raising the total duty to 84%. This responds to President Donald Trump's 50% increase on Chinese exports, effective at midnight, raising the total U.S. duties on Chinese goods to an unprecedented 104%.
The move follows Trump's 34% tariff last week, matched by Beijing, marking a second round of retaliation in their escalating trade war. China escalated further.
It placed export controls on 12 U.S. companies and blacklisted six as“unreliable entities,” barring them from its markets. Beijing also filed a World Trade Organization complaint, alleging U.S. trade rule breaches.
The real estate sector remains in crisis, consumer demand is weak, and businesses are struggling under mounting debt, while Beijing's attempts to pivot toward domestic consumption have yielded little success, leaving exports as its lifeline.
Trump's tariffs target trade deficits and fentanyl flows, further squeezing China's export-dependent industries. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called China's retaliation a losing tactic, noting its exports to the U.S. outstrip American exports fivefold.
He warned that China's downturn could deepen, and analysts warn that China may fail to meet its official 5% GDP growth target for 2025 if the trade war intensifies.
U.S.-China Trade Clash Deepens
The U.S. faces fallout too. Markets lost $6 trillion last week, and CEOs cut budgets as tariffs fuel inflation. While Beijing has tried to project resilience, its economic vulnerabilities are becoming increasingly apparent.
China cites a $26.57 billion service trade deficit in 2023 to claim balance, but refuses talks, unlike Japan and Vietnam engaging with Washington. Bessent suggested U.S. capital controls on Chinese stocks to curb military funding.
Trump's hardline approach signals his intent to establish America as the unquestioned leader in international trade. This confrontation is about more than tariffs; it is a battle for global dominance.
As tensions escalate, the world watches whether China will yield under mounting pressure or attempt to weather Trump's relentless economic offensive. Both sides dig in, risking global supply chain chaos with no clear resolution ahead.
