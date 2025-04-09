403
Brazil’S Stock Market Sees $900 Million Foreign Outflow As Domestic Investors Step In
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Foreign investors pulled R$ 5.4 billion ($900 million) from Brazil's B3 stock exchange in April, marking seven consecutive sessions of outflows as of April 7. Data released by B3 shows that this withdrawal trend began in late March and continued into early April.
On April 7 alone, foreign investors removed R$ 1.8 billion ($300 million) from the secondary market, which includes already listed stocks. Despite these recent outflows, foreign investors still hold a net surplus of R$ 5.3 billion ($883 million) for 2025.
Institutional investor , however, moved in the opposite direction during the same period. They injected R$ 1.1 billion ($183 million) into the market on April 7, bringing their monthly surplus to R$ 2.7 billion ($450 million).
Yet, their annual balance remains in deficit at R$ 7.6 billion ($1.267 billion). Individual investors also contributed positively on April 7, adding R$ 289.3 million (below $1 million), which raised their monthly surplus to R$ 1.7 billion ($283 million) and their yearly total to R$ 3.1 billion ($517 million).
The withdrawals by foreign investors reflect broader concerns about Brazil's economic and political environment. Ongoing fiscal uncertainties, currency volatility, and global monetary tightening have made international investors cautious about Brazilian assets.
This trend contrasts with the record inflows seen in previous years, such as the R$ 119.79 billion ($19.965 billion) net inflow in 2022 during Brazil's post-pandemic recovery.
The shift in capital flows highlights a growing reliance on domestic institutional and individual investors to stabilize the market amid declining foreign participation.
These dynamics underscore both the challenges and resilience of Brazil's financial markets as they navigate shifting global and local economic conditions.
