Amazon Cancels China And Asia Orders Amid Escalating Trade Tariffs
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Amazon canceled orders for goods from China and other Asian countries after former President Donald Trump announced tariffs on imports from over 180 nations.
The tariffs, reaching 104%, targeted products like beach chairs, scooters, and air conditioners. Vendors reported abrupt cancellations without prior notice, leaving them with unsold inventory and unpaid factory bills.
One vendor revealed a $500,000 wholesale order was canceled after the chairs were manufactured. Amazon claimed the orders were placed "in error," but vendors suspect the move aimed to avoid tariff costs.
Scott Miller, a former Amazon supplier manager, confirmed Amazon canceled direct import orders to shift tariff liabilities onto vendors. These orders accounted for 40% of Amazon's product sales.
Amazon's annual report warned of risks from international trade disputes. The company relies heavily on Chinese suppliers for components and finished goods.
To reduce exposure, Amazon adjusted its supply chain by stocking inventory in U.S. warehouses instead of importing directly. The trade war between the U.S. and China intensified as both nations imposed retaliatory tariffs.
China responded with an 84% levy on American goods, disrupting global markets. The Dow Jones fell over 2,000 points in April, fueling recession fears.
Amazon's stock dropped 22% this year, surpassing the S&P 500's 15% decline. Analysts remain optimistic about its cloud computing and advertising growth, but tariffs highlight vulnerabilities in globalized supply chains.
Amazon's cancellations reflect broader challenges for businesses navigating geopolitical shifts. As tariffs reshape trade dynamics, companies face mounting pressure to adapt swiftly while minimizing financial risks.
