403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Maduro’S Grip Weakens As Venezuela Faces Economic Collapse
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Nicolás Maduro has declared an economic emergency in Venezuela, citing the severe impact of U.S. tariffs and sanctions on the nation's finances.
Trump's administration imposed a 15% tariff on Venezuelan imports like seafood, rum, and coffee, alongside a 25% penalty on goods traded with countries purchasing Venezuelan oil or gas.
These measures cripple Venezuela's ability to sell crude oil, its primary revenue source, forcing discounts and opaque deals. Maduro announced the decree during a televised meeting with telecommunications companies, claiming it would protect citizens and stabilize the economy.
The emergency powers allow him to suspend taxes, increase public spending beyond budget limits, and enforce mandatory quotas for domestic production. He framed the measures as essential to counteract external pressures and foster economic resilience.
The Venezuelan economy, already weakened by hyperinflation and years of mismanagement, faces renewed instability. The official dollar exchange rate jumped from 46 bolívares in November to 72 bolívares today, while parallel market rates exceeded 100 bolívares.
Inflation reached 13% in March, with projections suggesting it could surpass 100% by year-end. The oil sector faces additional strain as Chevro and other foreign firms prepare to exit due to U.S. restrictions.
State-owned PDVSA pledged to take over operations but lacks the expertise and investment needed to sustain production levels. Maduro's allies support the decree, portraying it as a defense against economic aggression.
Critics argue it consolidates power without addressing systemic issues. Venezuela's GDP has shrunk by two-thirds in a decade, leaving millions in poverty. Amid worsening conditions, Maduro' government struggles to maintain stability while navigating escalating international isolation.
Trump's administration imposed a 15% tariff on Venezuelan imports like seafood, rum, and coffee, alongside a 25% penalty on goods traded with countries purchasing Venezuelan oil or gas.
These measures cripple Venezuela's ability to sell crude oil, its primary revenue source, forcing discounts and opaque deals. Maduro announced the decree during a televised meeting with telecommunications companies, claiming it would protect citizens and stabilize the economy.
The emergency powers allow him to suspend taxes, increase public spending beyond budget limits, and enforce mandatory quotas for domestic production. He framed the measures as essential to counteract external pressures and foster economic resilience.
The Venezuelan economy, already weakened by hyperinflation and years of mismanagement, faces renewed instability. The official dollar exchange rate jumped from 46 bolívares in November to 72 bolívares today, while parallel market rates exceeded 100 bolívares.
Inflation reached 13% in March, with projections suggesting it could surpass 100% by year-end. The oil sector faces additional strain as Chevro and other foreign firms prepare to exit due to U.S. restrictions.
State-owned PDVSA pledged to take over operations but lacks the expertise and investment needed to sustain production levels. Maduro's allies support the decree, portraying it as a defense against economic aggression.
Critics argue it consolidates power without addressing systemic issues. Venezuela's GDP has shrunk by two-thirds in a decade, leaving millions in poverty. Amid worsening conditions, Maduro' government struggles to maintain stability while navigating escalating international isolation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment