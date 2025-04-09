403
Ecuador Cuts 10% On U.S. Vehicle Import Tariffs
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ecuador announced a temporary 10% reduction in import tariffs on vehicles from the United States, effective April 10 through December 31, 2025.
The government's Foreign Trade Committee approved the measure to maintain stable trade relations with the U.S., Ecuador's largest trading partner. This decision comes after the U.S. imposed a 10% tariff on Ecuadorian imports last week, escalating trade tensions.
The tariff cut applies to passenger cars, SUVs, light trucks, medium and heavy trucks, vans, buses, and other commercial vehicles. Ecuador aims to boost the competitiveness of U.S.-made vehicles , which accounted for only 1% of its vehicle sales in 2024 due to high tariffs.
Analysts predict this move could reduce vehicle prices by up to 30%, making them more accessible to Ecuadorian consumers. Ecuador relies heavily on trade with the U.S , which represents a significant portion of its non-oil exports.
The tariff reduction aligns with Ecuador's broader economic policies promoting openness and cooperation. It also signals goodwill amidst global trade disputes, potentially paving the way for stronger bilateral agreements.
The decision reflects Ecuador's strategic balancing of trade partnerships. While fostering ties with the U.S., Ecuador recently signed a Free Trade Agreement with China, reducing tariffs on Chinese vehicles over 15 years.
The government also eliminated tariffs on electric vehicles to support sustainability goals. Ecuador plans to review the policy's impact at year-end before deciding on its extension or modification.
Despite challenges like limited preferential access to U.S. markets and competition from low-cost Chinese imports, the tariff reduction underscores Ecuador's commitment to preserving vital trade relationships and economic stability.
