Argentina Secures $20 Billion IMF Loan To Bolster Economic Stability
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The International Monetary Fund announced a technical agreement with Argentina for a $20 billion loan under a 48-month Extended Fund Facility.
The deal awaits final approval from the IMF Executive Board, expected in the coming days. This agreement underscores Argentina's commitment to consolidating recent economic progress under President Javier Milei's administration.
Since taking office in December 2023, Milei has implemented aggressive fiscal reforms aimed at stabilizing the economy. His libertarian policies focus on reducing public spending and strengthening central bank reserves.
These measures have delivered rapid disinflation, improved social indicators, and a recovery in economic activity, earning praise from the IMF for“impressive progress.”
The loan program supports Argentina's next phase of reforms designed to maintain macroeconomic stability, enhance external sustainability, and achieve long-term growth.
An initial disbursement of $8 billion will replenish Argentina's central bank reserves, which have fallen below $25 billion. Further disbursements will follow based on Argentina meeting reform benchmarks set by the IMF.
Argentina remains the IMF's largest debtor, with over $40 billion owed from previous agreements. While critics caution against the social impact of austerity measures, Milei's administration views this loan as crucial.
It is seen as essential for sustaining economic momentum and restoring investor confidence. This marks Argentina's second major IMF deal in seven years, but unlike prior agreements, it prioritizes immediate liquidity to address pressing financial needs.
The Executive Board's approval will finalize the program and determine disbursement timelines. With strong fiscal discipline and ongoing reforms, Argentina is positioning itself for sustained economic growth and stability in a challenging global environment.
