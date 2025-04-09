Boeing Receives Record 192 Orders In March Highest Since 2023

Dhaka: Boeing Commercial Airplanes (BCA), the commercial aircraft division of the Boeing Company, has accumulated a total of 192 aircraft orders in March 2025. This is the highest number of orders the company received in a month since December 2023.

BCA's order and delivery report disclosed these figures on April 8, and the numbers split between 88 737 MAX, 11 777F, 40 777X, 33 787-9, and 20 787-10 jets.

Of the 192 total orders, 115 came from Japan Airlines, Korean Air, FedEx Express, and leasing company BOC Aviation, while Boeing attributed the remaining 77 orders to unidentified customers.

Previously, Boeing had announced its agreements with Japan Airlines, Korean Air, and BOC Aviation during the last week of March. However, no official statement came regarding the order from FedEx Express.

The order from Japan Airlines was finalized on March 25, and it includes 17 737-8 MAXs. With this order, the Japanese flag carrier almost doubled its backlog for the type to 38.

On the following day, Korean Air confirmed the purchase of 20 777-9Xs and 20 787-10s, with options for 10 additional units of the latter. Boeing described it as the largest deal with the airline.

The announcement regarding the agreement with BOC Aviation for 50 737-8 MAXs came a couple of days later on March 31. The Singapore-based leasing company had confirmed another firm order for 70 aircraft of the A320neo family from Airbus on the same day.

The order and delivery report further showed Boeing delivered 41 aircraft last month, including 33 737 MAXs, four 777Fs, and four 787 Dreamliners.

The US-based aerospace giant earned a dangerous reputation in recent years due to severe quality flaws in its latest models of airliners, and it influenced many of its committed customers, for example, KLM and Qantas, to switch orders to Airbus.

Recently published record figures reflect the outcome of Boeing's ongoing efforts to restore its reputation and regain the market share lost to other plane makers.

