Navigating Projects, Another Corporate Training Program By Appleton Greene & Co

Mr. Williams, an internationally recognized project and program management expert, has partnered with Appleton Greene to launch the Navigating Projects corporate training program. With extensive experience delivering strategic portfolios, programs, and projects for both public and private organizations across Australia, Asia, Europe, and beyond, Mr. Williams brings decades of practical insight to this powerful 12-month training initiative.

From leading ICT transformations to establishing PMO frameworks for government agencies and global enterprises, Mr. Williams has helped countless organizations achieve clarity, consistency, and control in their approach to delivering change. Now, through Navigating Projects , participants gain the skills and confidence needed to effectively manage change initiatives and strategically align them with business goals.

"This program is designed to help leaders and stakeholders at all levels better understand the processes behind successful change," says Mr. Williams. "It empowers organizations to bridge the gap between strategy and execution through clear, repeatable project and program management practices."

Why Navigating Projects Matters

Today's organizations face immense pressure to adapt to constant political, economic, social, and technological change. As transformation becomes the norm, there is a growing need for leaders to understand-not necessarily manage-the tools, methods, and structures behind successful change.

Navigating Projects is not about turning executives into project managers. Rather, it's about equipping influencers, decision-makers, and change agents with the vocabulary, insight, and frameworks they need to collaborate effectively, govern responsibly, and support successful outcomes .

A Practical and Strategic Approach

The program introduces participants to core concepts of portfolio, program, and project management , focusing on how these disciplines enable innovation, transformation, and enterprise agility. Participants gain familiarity with leading industry frameworks, from governance and risk management to resource planning, stakeholder engagement, and benefits realization.

Topics covered across the 12 modules include:



Innovation pipeline and strategic alignment

Program and project management frameworks

Governance, controls, and financial management

Stakeholder and resource management

Risk and benefits management

Enterprise agility in a VUCA world Portfolio oversight and actionable planning

Each module provides real-world examples, practical tools, and tailored guidance on selecting and applying appropriate methods for unique organizational needs. Delegates are shown how to blend and tailor these approaches for maximum impact, regardless of industry or project type.

Who Will Benefit

This program is essential for senior leaders, change sponsors, PMO directors, and key stakeholders involved in shaping and supporting business change initiatives. Whether launching new services, scaling operations, or driving digital transformation, Navigating Projects helps ensure initiatives stay on course and deliver strategic value.

Delivering Measurable Impact

By the end of the program, participants will be equipped to implement frameworks that improve project success rates, increase enterprise agility, and reduce strategic risk. Delegates will gain the knowledge and confidence to champion structured change and guide their organizations through transformation with clarity and purpose.