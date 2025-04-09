403
Trump Suspends Tariffs On All Trade Partners, Raises Those On China
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 9 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday a 90-day pause to the reciprocal tariffs on all trade partners while doubling the tariffs on China.
"Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World's Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125 percent, effective immediately," he wrote on his Truth Social account.
"At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the USA, and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable.
"Conversely, and based on the fact that more than 75 Countries have called Representatives of the United States, including the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and the USTR (US Trade Representative), to negotiate a solution to the subjects being discussed relative to Trade, Trade Barriers, Tariffs, Currency Manipulation, and Non-Monetary Tariffs, and that these Countries have not, at my strong suggestion, retaliated in any way, shape, or form against the United States, I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10 percent, also effective immediately," he added. (end)
