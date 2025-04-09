Sportsmed Physical Therapy Expands With Acquisition Of Mendham Physical Therapy In Morris County, NJ

New location marks the company's 45th clinic across New Jersey and Connecticut

MENDHAM, N.J., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsMed Physical Therapy, a leading provider of outpatient rehabilitation services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Mendham Physical Therapy in Mendham, New Jersey. This strategic acquisition brings the company's total number of clinics to 45, further strengthening its presence in Morris County and reinforcing its commitment to expanding access to high-quality, patient-centered care throughout the region.

"We are proud to welcome Mendham Physical Therapy into the SportsMed family as our 45th location. This expansion supports our ongoing mission to increase access to high-quality rehabilitation services while continuing to deliver exceptional care to the communities we serve," said Peter N. Ponzini, CEO of SportsMed Physical Therapy.

The Mendham clinic will continue to serve the local community, now supported by SportsMed's full suite of rehabilitative services. SportsMed offers physical therapy, occupational/hand therapy, chiropractic, and acupuncture services.

Since partnering with Hildred Capital Management in 2018, SportsMed has grown from 7 to 45 locations, demonstrating a consistent trajectory of expansion while maintaining a strong commitment to quality and clinical excellence.

SportsMed is a portfolio company of Hildred Capital Management , a NYC-based investor of lower middle market healthcare companies. Holland & Knight served as legal advisor to SportsMed.

About SportsMed Physical Therapy

SportsMed Physical Therapy is a multi-disciplinary physical therapy company with 45 locations across New Jersey and Connecticut. Since 2004, SportsMed has offered comprehensive outpatient rehabilitation and wellness services, including physical therapy, occupational/hand therapy, chiropractic care, and acupuncture services. SportsMed prioritizes offering its patients the highest quality of care possible. For more information, please visit and follow them on LinkedIn .

About Hildred Capital Management

Hildred Capital Management is a healthcare-focused private equity firm that seeks opportunities to create value in middle-market companies. The firm specializes in partnering with management teams to help them scale their platforms, generate earnings growth, promote strategic and operational improvements, generate business development, and drive multiple expansion. For more information, please visit and follow the firm on LinkedIn .

Media contact:

Mario Cala

Executive Vice President of Operations

[email protected]

SOURCE SportsMed Physical Therapy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED