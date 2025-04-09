Virginia Beach City Public Schools Adopts Zum's Technology Platform For Modern Student Transportation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) VBCPS has deployed Zum's industry-leading technology platform, which includes sophisticated routing software and GPS tracking as well as Zum's Parent App. Zum's cloud-based technology optimizes school bus routes, reduces student commute times, and tracks children's arrival and departure from school while connecting parents, drivers, schools and administrators in real time.

"We are honored to welcome Virginia Beach City Public Schools as our newest school district partner," said Ritu Narayan, Founder and CEO at Zum. "Zum's state-of-the-art technology provides students, families and schools with increased safety, efficiency, transparency and communication. We are proud of the positive impact we are making in thousands of schools nationwide, and we will not stop until every student has a safe, reliable ride to and from school."

"Families in our division deserve top-notch student transportation, and we are excited to partner with Zum to provide an exceptional experience," said VBCPS Superintendent Dr. Donald Robertson Jr. "I am confident this new tool will help us continue to deliver reliable bus rides for our students and peace of mind for our parents."

Through the Zum app , VBCPS parents are now able to get real-time tracking and notifications about their school bus location and their child's pickup or dropoff status. District administrators and operators with appropriate permissions will now be able to track school buses on a live map from start to finish, and routes will be adjusted in real time to account for absent or delayed students as well as traffic issues.

"This technology allows us to be more responsive and efficient than ever before," said James Lash, executive director of Transportation and Fleet Management Services. "With real-time tracking and dynamic routing, we are better equipped to ensure safe and on-time rides for our students, even when unexpected challenges arise."

Zum is also leading the charge on making student transportation more equitable. Children from low-income households and those with special needs are more likely to depend on yellow buses for transportation, and they often have especially long commutes. For the 130 school districts and 4,000+ U.S. schools partnered with Zum, on-time arrivals have increased to 98% and commute times have been reduced by up to 20%, helping to rectify inequities and set up students for educational success.

Today, Zum provides modern transportation solutions to school districts in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Utah, and Virginia, and is expanding rapidly nationwide. Recently, Boston Public Schools and Salt Lake City School District announced partnerships with Zum to use its revolutionary technology platform.

