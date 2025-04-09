Hilton Austin's Cannon + Belle Presents An Elevated Mother's Day Brunch

AUSTIN, Texas, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton Austin's Cannon + Belle , known for its elevated spirits and local cuisine, will host a festive brunch for Mother's Day on Sunday, May 11, 2025. This special event will feature a lavish buffet created by the restaurant's chef de cuisine, Chef Gereamy Cater, craft cocktails, seasonal beverages, and live music to mark the occasion.

Guests will enjoy the restaurant's presentation of delectable quiches, crisp waffles, seasoned potatoes, and savory breakfast meats. Other menu highlights include prime rib-carving and made-to-order omelet stations. An assortment of fresh pastries and decadent desserts will be complemented by a selection of colorful brunch cocktails and a build-your-own Bloody Mary bar – making for a unique brunch experience that is sure to satisfy every palate. Guests will also be welcomed with a mimosa upon arrival, and moms will be gifted with a rose and sweet treat to take home.

"Whether you are visiting from out of town or you are local who is treating that special person in your life to an unforgettable dining experience, Cannon + Belle is the place for Mom to be this season," said Chef Gereamy.

"This holiday is a great way to celebrate the special women in our lives," said Justin Sugerman, food & beverage director at Hilton Austin. "While our buffet is certainly intended to make the day memorable, we hope that anyone who appreciates a chef-curated brunch experience will dine with us on Mother's Day."

The Cannon + Belle Mother's Day brunch is $85++ per person. Reservations are available on OpenTable or by calling the restaurant directly at 512-493-4900.

Images are available for download here .

ABOUT CANNON + BELLE

Authentic flavors await at Cannon + Belle with elevated spirits and local cuisine. Cannon + Belle's bar, indoor biergarten and dynamic, open-air kitchen are Austin's answer to Texas-fresh flavors. A private event space is available to book with a maximum capacity of up to 250 attendees.

Opening hours and restaurant details:

Sunday to Wednesday | 3 pm-11 pm

Thursday to Saturday | 3 pm-12 am

Phone: 512-493-4900

Website: Cannon + Belle at Hilton Austin

SOURCE Hilton Austin

