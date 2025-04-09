AFCEA International And Its Los Angeles Chapter Provide Matching Donations To Palisades Charter High School

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Donations of $20k will fund STEM programs for the students

Los Angeles, CA, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFCEA International and its Los Angeles chapter recently announced grants of $10,000 each to support the reconstruction of Palisades Charter High School and its science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) program. The charter school was one of the many properties severely damaged during the Palisades Fire this past January 7. Students from Palisades Charter High switched to online learning beginning January 21, and a fundraiser was quickly set up to aid in relocating more than 2,400 students and staff to temporary facilities and keep the community together while the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) rebuilds area schools.

“AFCEA Los Angeles is devoted to supporting STEM initiatives in our service area, and the loss of much of the facilities at Pali High energized us to step in and help the school bridge the gap between the devastation and LAUSD's efforts to clear, do environmental testing, and set the stage for rebuilding entirely,” said Michael“Lane” Gilchrist, president of AFCEA Los Angeles. He also noted that“Pali High,” as it is known, is the closest affected school to Los Angeles Air Force Base.“Our grant will be a part of that bridge to help reinstate STEM hands-on activities for students without too much interruption,” Gilchrist said.

AFCEA International, the umbrella organization under which its 139 global chapters operate, learned of the unique grant and quickly stepped in to match it with a $10,000 grant, said AFCEA President and CEO, Lt. Gen. Susan S. Lawrence, USA (Ret.).“Students travel to Palisades Charter High School from more than 100+ ZIP codes across Los Angeles,” Lawrence said.“With so much loss of in-person access to their campus, friends, teachers and extracurricular activities, it was our duty to support the chapter's efforts to aid in restoring some sense of normalcy to this community of teachers and learner.”

AFCEA International is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit international professional association that connects people, ideas and solutions globally. Established in 1946, the membership association serves the military, government, industry and academia by developing networking and educational opportunities and providing an ethical forum. This enables military, government, industry and academia to align technology and strategy to meet the needs of those who serve. AFCEA operates under the guidance of a board of directors, international staff and committees. AFCEA Los Angeles is just one of a large network of chapters that is managed by a group of regional vice presidents. Join online

Pacific Palisades Charter High School is an independent charter secondary school in Los Angeles, California. One of the most highly ranked public high schools in the Los Angeles area, it was founded in 1961 and became an independent charter school in 1993. Notable alumni include film director and writer J.J. Abrams ('84), Fields Medal (Mathematics) winner Michael Friedman ('69), and former NFL quarterback Jay Schroeder ('79).

