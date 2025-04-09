Cinemastercard Signs Contracts With Leading Global Film Studios In Las Vegas

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

CineMastercard has represented Azerbaijan in Las Vegas at the annual CinemaCon conference dedicated to the film industry, which is held for professionals in the field of film production, distribution and technology, Azernews reports citing the press service of CineMastercard.

Since its inception in 2011, CinemaCon has grown and expanded significantly, becoming the largest and most significant event for the global film industry. This event has a truly international scale, attracting participants from more than 80 countries, which emphasizes its importance and significance.

The event brought together the largest Hollywood studios, directors, actors, producers and representatives of other industries related to cinema. Film presentations, technology exhibitions, as well as meetings where future trends in the film industry were discussed took place.

The conference was attended by the Director of the CineMastercard cinema chain (CinemaPlus LLC) Murat Jamji and the Chairman of the Supervisory Board Zaur Darabzade. They signed contracts with leading global film studios to screen films from the next new seasons. These companies included Universal Pictures, Sony Pictures, The Walt Disney Company, Paramount Pictures and Warner Bros. In addition, the representatives got acquainted with the latest technologies designed for cinemas and held meetings with the heads of the companies.

During the exhibition, M. Jamji and Z. Darabzade discussed cinema development strategies, new technological trends, innovative solutions and achievements.

CineMastercard aims to provide its viewers with the opportunity to watch films in Azerbaijan on the day of their global release. The cinema plans to continue to innovate, striving to take a leading position in the global film industry and always offer its viewers the best. With an ever-evolving approach to technology and innovation, CineMastercard intends to strengthen its position as a leader in the Azerbaijani film industry.