Republican Senator Lindsey Graham Claims Iran Has Enough Enriched Uranium to Make Six Atomic Bombs, Azernews reports.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham recently stated in an interview with Fox News that Iran has enough enriched uranium to potentially produce six nuclear bombs. He further claimed that Tehran would first use nuclear weapons to attack Israel, and then the United States.

However, Graham did not provide any evidence to support his assertions and did not disclose the source of this information.

This statement comes despite earlier remarks from General Michael Kurilla, the head of U.S. Central Command, who noted that Iran has not made a decision to pursue nuclear weapons. Additionally, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told NBC News in mid-January that Tehran is not seeking to develop nuclear weapons, a statement that contradicts Graham's claims.

Meanwhile, on March 7, former U.S. President Donald Trump offered to engage in talks with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei regarding the country's nuclear program. The two sides have agreed to hold the first round of discussions in Oman on April 12.

Iran's nuclear program remains a highly contentious issue in international politics. While some argue that Iran is seeking nuclear weapons under the guise of a peaceful nuclear energy program, others point to Iran's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as evidence of their commitment to non-proliferation. Despite ongoing tensions, the diplomatic talks scheduled for April 12 in Oman may provide a rare opportunity for dialogue.