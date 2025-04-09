Azerbaijani, Iranian Delegations Inspect Baku International Sea Trade Port
Azernews reports via Azertag that the co-chairs were shown a presentation on the Baku Port and were informed about the history, infrastructure, and capabilities of the port, as well as the construction work carried out within the second phase to increase the annual cargo handling capacity from 15 million tons to 25 million tons.
It was noted that the expansion of the Baku port after the completion of the second phase will further increase Azerbaijan's strategic importance as a transport and logistics hub connecting Europe and Asia.
Then, the port's main cargo terminal, Ro-Ro and Ferry terminals, and sorting station were inspected.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment