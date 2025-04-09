In Kryvyi Rih, 32 Foreign Diplomats Honor Memory Of Victims In Russian Strike
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii said this in a post on the social network X , Ukrinform reports.
“After Russia murdered nine children by a cluster warhead strike on Kryvyi Rih, I offered foreign ambassadors in Ukraine to visit the site of this war crime personally. I thank 32 heads and representatives of diplomatic missions for their brave visit organised by Ukraine's MFA, paying tribute to 9 kids and 11 adults killed in Kryvyi Rih on that day, and talking to the relatives of the murdered children,” Sybiha wrote.
He also stressed the importance for foreign diplomats to see the consequences of Russia's criminal terror firsthand.
“We are working with our partners to provide Kryvyi Rih with additional support,” the Ukrainian minister wrote.
As reported by Ukrinform, on April 4, Russian forces launched a ballistic missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, followed by drone attacks on the city. These attacks claimed the lives of 20 people, including nine children
Photo: Ukraine's MFA
