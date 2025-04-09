Ukraine Expects Clusters Of EU Accession Talks To Open This Year - Shmyhal

MENAFN - UkrinForm) During the 10th meeting of the Ukraine-EU Association Council, ambassadors of the member states unanimously noted Ukraine's progress in European integration processes and the positive dynamics of reform implementation, so Ukraine expects to open negotiation clusters as early as year.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"For the first time, the 10th meeting of the Association Council was attended by ambassadors of EU member states, who unanimously noted Ukraine's great progress in European integration processes and the incredibly positive dynamics of reform implementation. We reaffirmed our shared commitment to Ukraine's European integration, deeper integration into the Single Market and the EU security space. Ukraine continues to implement reforms and expects the opening of negotiation clusters this year," he wrote.

Shmyhal stressed that almost every speech delivered by partners at the meeting of the Ukraine-EU Association Council began with words of support and a mention of the tragedy in Kryvyi Rih.

"The killing of 20 people, including nine children, by a Russian ballistic missile at a playground is a serious wound in the heart of every Ukrainian. I thank our partners for their compassion and understanding. In particular, for understanding that Russia does not seek peace, which is evident from their actions and daily attacks on Ukrainian cities. That is why it is necessary to strengthen sanctions and force the aggressor to peace," he noted.

The prime minister thanked the partners for the meeting, the unwavering support from the EU, and important military assistance.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, at the helm of the government team, is in Brussels to participate in the 10th meeting of the Ukraine-EU Association Council. Following the meetings, Shmyhal announced the transfer of EUR 1 billion from the EU at the expense of immobilized Russian assets, as well as the allocation of EUR 300 million from the European Investment Bank to restore the energy sector and critical infrastructure.