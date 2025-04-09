Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Drones Attack Civil Infrastructure In Chernihiv Region

2025-04-09 03:14:35
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops launched drones targeting a village in Chernihiv region's Novgorod-Siverskyi district close to the border, leaving an agricultural enterprise building and a playground damaged.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the regional military administration, Viacheslav Chaus, Ukrinform reports.

“Today, the Russians fired drones at a village in the Novgorod-Siverskyi district. One drone attacked an agricultural enterprise, causing destruction. Another drone hit a playground directly,” Chaus wrote.

Read also: Zelensky on Russia's strikes: War does not abate from talks and statements, Ukraine needs partner support

According to the official, no one was injured in the attack.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a Russian drone released an explosive payload targeting a truck of a farming company employee in the Novgorod-Siverskyi district.

