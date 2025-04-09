Russian Drones Attack Civil Infrastructure In Chernihiv Region
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the regional military administration, Viacheslav Chaus, Ukrinform reports.
“Today, the Russians fired drones at a village in the Novgorod-Siverskyi district. One drone attacked an agricultural enterprise, causing destruction. Another drone hit a playground directly,” Chaus wrote.Read also: Zelensky on Russia's strikes: War does not abate from talks and statements, Ukraine needs partner support
According to the official, no one was injured in the attack.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, a Russian drone released an explosive payload targeting a truck of a farming company employee in the Novgorod-Siverskyi district.
