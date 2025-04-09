PM Shmyhal: Ukraine Has Clear Red Lines In Fossil Fuel Negotiations With U.S.

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The agreement between the United States and Ukraine on joint development of mineral resources should be a partnership and not cross Ukraine's“red lines.”

This was stated by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a press conference in Brussels following the 10th meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We are currently in negotiations with the United States on mineral resources. In fact, it is not only about this, de facto, it is an agreement to launch an investment fund. We do have certain“red lines”. First of all, it is our Constitution. The second is our European aspirations and our European commitments, which is another red line, as well as international law. We also understand that this should be a partnership agreement, with equal conditions for both parties,” Shmyhal said.

According to him, Ukraine is currently forming a special delegation at the technical level and is also cooperating with international law firms. It intends to send its delegation, which will include lawyers, to the United States by the end of this week so that the parties can hold bilateral talks next week and evaluate their results.

“We are quite optimistic about these negotiations because we have to find a solution that can make this document a partnership agreement, I mean literally. So our technical teams will have an opportunity for good cooperation,” the Prime Minister added.

As reported, on April 9, the 10th meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council was held in Brussels under the chairmanship of the E High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas. The Ukrainian delegation was headed by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

During the meeting, the parties signed five intergovernmental agreements aimed at strengthening economic cooperation between Ukraine and the EU and accelerating Ukraine's recovery.